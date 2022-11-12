White Hall event offers tribute on Veterans Day

Nov. 11, 1919, marked the first Armistice Day in America but it wasn't until 1938 it became an annual national holiday.

Sixteen years later, it's name was officially changed to Veterans Day.

It was done in order to pay tribute to all military personnel, whether during war or peacetime, Col. Tod T. Marchand, Pine Bluff Arsenal's 40th commander, said during White Hall's Veterans Day ceremony Friday.

More than 150 civilians and active and retired military personnel gathered at the White Hall Museum, 9009 Dollarway Road for the ceremony.

Marchand was the featured speaker and Glen Minor, former Air Force helicopter pilot, gave comments.

Minor read the poem, "What is a veteran?" by an anonymous author.

"It was a great ceremony," said former U.S. Navy serviceman David Dinwiddle, who served on three submarines during his 14 years of active duty.

He also complimented the museum staff and the Progressive Women's Association of White Hall on their "hard work behind the scenes."

The museum hosted the event.

Tom Owens was master of ceremonies.

Beaver Johnson, Ward 2 White Hall city council member and White Hall United Methodist Church music director, performed the national anthem, "The Star-Spangled Banner."

During the invocation, Paul Williams, First Baptist Church of White Hall senior pastor, said,

"We can't take our freedoms for granted. We celebrate those who served for us."

The 90-minute event also included music by the Pine Bluff Community Band, and Richard Bailey, Ph.D., University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff associate professor and a band member, closed the ceremony with "Taps."

Adding to the usual after-ceremony festivities, Fordyce Bank and Trust catered lunch.

Not only did the bank foot the bill for the food, but Scott Ray, FBT executive director of banking and community outreach for Jefferson County, grilled the burgers and hot dogs.

White Hall Mayor Noel Foster and Jeff May, the city's second in command, helped with the food prep.

"We wanted to be here and to serve," Ray said, adding it was their way of honoring Jefferson County's veterans.

VIETNAM VETS HONORED

James Reginelli served in the U.S. Army National Guard 212 Signal Bell for seven years during the Vietnam War era.

While he didn't see combat, twice his group was "almost" called up.

Reginelli wanted to attend the day's service to honor vets who did serve in Vietnam as well as look for family and friends' names on the White Hall Veterans Monument located on the museum's grounds.

Among the monument's 800 names, he found the name of his high school friend, J.O. "Jimmy" Evatt, who died during his second tour in Vietnam.

During the final portion of his speech, Marchand, who is the son of a Vietnam vet, said, "A special thanks this year goes to those who served in Vietnam..."

This year is the 50th anniversary of this war.

"Unlike previous wars, the Vietnam War was up close and personal to those at home, who watched news coverage on television," Marchand said.

To many at home, military service was seen as "unpatriotic" and many demanded an end to the war. Often, service personnel were treated badly when they returned home.

"Today, 6 million Vietnam veterans are still living. If you served in Vietnam, thank you, from the Army and me, personally, for your service," Marchand said.

Col. Tod T. Marchand, Pine Bluff Arsenal’s 40th commander, spoke during White Hall’s Friday observance of Veterans Day. (Special to The Commercial/Deborah Horn)

