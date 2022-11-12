CLASS 5A

WYNNE 27, HARRISON 24

WYNNE -- Allen Jones and John Watson combined for 299 yards rushing and four touchdowns as Wynne (9-2) defeated Harrison (7-4).

Jones rushed for 161 yards and 2 touchdowns on 28 carries, while Watson had 138 yards and 2 scores on 14 carries.

Mason Ketterman paced the Goblins by completing 9 of 16 pass attempts for 108 yards and a touchdown and rushing for 51 yards and a score on 6 carries. Braden Long rushed 26 times for 130 yards and one touchdown.

With 11:47 left in the first quarter, Watson gave Wynne a quick lead with a 75-yard touchdown run. Jones scored on a 1-yard run to put Wynne ahead, 13-0, entering the second quarter.

Harrison responded by running 1 yard for a touchdown with 10:51 left in the second quarter. Jones answered for Wynne by running 1 yard for a touchdown with 7:46 left in the first half. Ketterman closed out the first-half scoring by throwing a 68-yard touchdown pass to Lucas Dean to give Wynne a 21-14 lead at the break

Harrison scored the only points in the third quarter on a 40-yard field goal by Brady Burge to cut Wynne's lead to 21-17.

Harrison took a 24-21 lead with 10:19 left in the game when Long ran 3 yards for a touchdown, but Wynne put it away with 43 seconds remaining when Watson ran 2 yards for a touchdown.