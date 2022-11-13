2 killed near mall both 17, NLR says

The victims in a double homicide that happened Friday on McCain Boulevard in North Little Rock were both 17 years old, police said.

Officers who responded around 6:30 p.m. to a shooting in a parking lot in the 3900 block of McCain Boulevard, a busy commercial area that includes McCain Mall, found the two victims shot inside a vehicle, according to a news release from the North Little Rock Police Department.

One of the victims died at the scene. The other died later at an area hospital, the release says.

Police released the victims' ages at about 11:30 p.m. Friday. Their identities were not immediately released.

Police spokeswoman Lt. Amy Cooper could not immediately provide further details, including what led to the shooting.

No suspect had been publicly identified as of Saturday.