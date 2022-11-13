4 votes separate state House District 56 candidates, but more votes are still out

Four votes currently split competitors in the state House District 56 race in Conway.

The race between Democratic incumbent Steve Magie and Republican Trent Minner could be decided soon, with the Faulkner County Election Commission set to count the remaining ballots Monday.

Unofficial results show Magie has 4,039 votes to Minner's 4,035 with 100% of the areas reporting, according to the Arkansas secretary of state's office. But those numbers do not include the estimated 26 votes that are still outstanding, according to Faulkner County Clerk Margaret Darter.

Of the 26 uncounted votes, 22 are provisional ballots that have been cured. One of those provisional ballots is still uncured. Three ballots are from overseas activity duty military who have to have their ballots in by Friday, Darter said.

House District 56 is one of three that incorporates parts of Conway. The district's boundaries include most of downtown Conway, stretching from Rooster Road in the east to Cadron Creek in the west. The district includes Hendrix College, Conway High School and parts of Faulkner County and Lake Beaverfork.

Democrats worried that redistricting, which occurs after the decennial census, would hurt Magie, but he is locked in a race closer than some expected.

"After redistricting, I had to overperform as a Democrat to get where I got, and I did overperform," Magie said.

The results have remained unchanged since late Tuesday evening with Magie holding only a four-vote lead. Magie said he is hopeful he will prevail. Minner is also optimistic about his chances but said he will wait until the results are official before commenting further.

"We'll make that decision when we know what the vote total is," Minner said of a potential recount.

Under Arkansas law, candidates can request a recount within two days of certification. Faulkner County Election Commissioners may certify results if a candidate has more votes than outstanding overseas absentee ballots.

Magie, 69, is a retina surgeon with a clinic in Conway and has represented the area for 10 years. Minner, 30, worked in the Arkansas attorney general's public protection department prosecuting scammers. Minner briefly stepped down from the attorney general's office in 2020 to run Congressmen French Hill's reelection campaign.

The race also included Libertarian candidate Howard Heffington, 33, a chemical engineer from Conway who served in U.S. Navy as a nuclear engineering officer. Heffington is in third place, well behind Magie and Minner.

Results of the District 56 race won't affect the Republican supermajority in the 100-member House with the GOP set to finish with between 81-83 seats.

In another undecided race, Republican state Rep. Mark McElroy of Tillar leads Democrat Dexter R. Miller of Helena-West Helena, 1,993 to 1,360, in the race for House District 62 in Southeast Arkansas with 83% of areas reporting, according to the secretary of state's office.