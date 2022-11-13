A big finish

The 46th Festival of Trees for CARTI ended Nov. 5 with the elegant Tux 'n Trees gala at the Statehouse Convention Center.

Black-tie clad guests mingled in the second-floor lobby and admired silent auction items and cocktails before the doors opened to the ballroom, revealing 20 professionally decorated Christmas trees that were up for grabs as silent auction items.

Shelia Vaught and Jennifer Day once again served as co-chairwomen of the overall festival. Nicole Matsoukas and Terry Vick were the co-chairs of Tux 'n Trees.

Dinner featured short ribs, shrimp and a handmade polenta cake followed by chocolate cake.

A live auction included an African safari; a PGA Champions Tour package and golfing with Day's husband, professional golfer Glen Day; a Dallas Cowboys package; a trip to Europe; and a golf cart.

An independent, nonprofit cancer care provider, CARTI treats more than 35,000 patients each year from every county in Arkansas, and from across the country.

-- Story and photos by Rachel O'Neal