A magnum Opus XXXVIII





With Tricia and Dr. Loverd Peacock as the event chairs of Opus XXXVIII -- the Symphony Grand Ball, designed to raise money for the Arkansas Symphony Orchestra's youth programs -- it was only fitting that a peacock figure sporting an elaborate, cascading floral tail serve as the main decor piece for the event.

Held Nov. 5 at the Capital Hotel, Opus began with a reception and program in the lobby, complete with cocktails and passed appetizers, music by the orchestra's Rockefeller Quartet and with silent auction items represented via framed descriptions in the Capital Bar and Grill. Guests later dined in various areas on the first two floors of the hotel.

Craig O'Neill and Anne Broadwater hosted the program, which featured a performance by the orchestra's Sturgis Music Academy students; a live auction and drawing; and the awarding of the Flake Scholarship to Arkansas Symphony Youth Orchestra member Laine Farrar. Attendees were given the chance to take up an Education Challenge presented by Simmons Bank, which pledged to match donations.

After a dinner of beef tenderloin and herb roasted chicken with Israeli couscous and mustard sauce, guests enjoyed an after party with entertainment by the ASO Big Band.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams









