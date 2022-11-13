Arkansas achievers

Maj. ChaTom “CT” Warren, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District Deputy Commander, will be promoted to Lieutenant Colonel on Monday.Maj. Warren assumed duties as the Deputy District Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Little Rock District on July 20, 2020. As the Deputy Commander of the Little Rock District, Maj. Warren oversees the district staff and supports the commander in the leadership of more than 800 employees responsible for the planning, design, construction and operations and maintenance of civil works military and environmental projects in Arkansas and Missouri. These projects include the management of 500,000 acres of public parks and waters including 12 flood control reservoirs, and 308 miles of the McClellan-Kerr Arkansas River Navigation System inland waterway.

Courtney Hill, originally from Jonesboro, has been named a Science & Technology Policy Fellow by the American Association for the Advancement of Science. During her year-long fellowship, Hill will help inform actionable, science-based policies for the U.S. Department of State. Hill — who graduated from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville — works as a program officer at the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. She was an honors graduate of the UA College of Engineering. Hill majored in civil engineering with a sustainability minor.

Eileen “Alex” Alvarez, a Silas Hunt Scholar at the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, has been named a Rhodes Scholarship finalist. Alvarez is a senior honors political science and international and global studies major in the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences. She is from Rogers. If she receive the Rhodes Scholarship, she plans to pursue an M.Sc. in global governance and diplomacy. Her long-term goals are to work for a non-profit advocacy program like Search for Common Ground and eventually become a faculty member in political science or international affairs at a research university. The Rhodes Scholarship is among the most selective postgraduate awards for college and university students and enables them to study at the University of Oxford.

Julianna Kantner, a senior honors political science and international and global studies major for the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville, has been selected as a Marshall Scholarship finalist. At UAF, Kantner is a Toller Honors College Fellow. If selected as a Marshall Scholar, Kantner plans to pursue two degrees — an M.Sc. in global migrations and social justice at Glasgow and an M.Sc. at the London School of Economics in international development and humanitarian emergencies. She ultimately plans to pursue a law degree and work in strategic litigation to support human rights for migrant communities, while also helping to strengthen the international institutions that support refugees. Marshall Scholars study in England and the Marshall Scholarship is among the most selective graduate scholarship for Americans.

Claude Rector, assistant professor of clinical laboratory sciences at Arkansas State University, is president-elect of his professional organization, the American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science. He summarized his presentation from the group’s summer joint annual meeting, noting transformational changes in the organization and its need to become more relevant for newer members through revitalization and innovation, in an American Society for Clinical Laboratory Science article published online.

