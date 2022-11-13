Bella Vista man gets 7 years for manslaughter

BENTONVILLE —A man accused of crashing a car into a Siloam Springs school last year, resulting in the death of a passenger, was sentenced to seven years in prison after pleading guilty this week to manslaughter and battery charges stemming from the wreck.

Tyler Mathews, 33, of Bella Vista entered the plea Monday under an agreement his attorney, Janette McKinney, reached with Zach Morton, deputy prosecutor.

Benton County Circuit Judge Robin Green accepted the plea agreement and Mathews’ guilty plea.

Mathews was driving a 1999 Honda Accord, traveling west on West Cheri Whitlock Parkway, on Feb. 28, 2021, when the car left the road, crossed a lawn and struck the east side of the Siloam Springs Intermediate School gym, according to court documents. The vehicle was estimated to be traveling 70 to 80 mph.

Front-seat passenger Natalia Wiggins, 25, of Bella Vista died about a week later from injuries she suffered in the crash, according to the documents.

Desa Watkins, another passenger, who was 18 at the time, was injured.

Mathews was accused of recklessly driving his car into the school, causing Wiggins’ death and injuring Watkins, court documents show.

Fire Department personnel had to remove Mathews from the car.

Watkins read a victim impact statement. She said her life was almost taken because of someone else’s decisions and she spent days in an intensive care unit with a broken jaw, a collapsed and punctured lung, a shattered spleen and large lacerations over her scalp.

She described how difficult her life has been since the crash.

“I want you to know, Tyler, that I forgive you, not for what has happened, but I forgive you, yourself as a person, so I can have peace within myself mentally and emotionally, so I can move forward with my life,” Watkins said.

Morton read a victim impact statement from Sharon Gayle, Wiggins’ mother. She said her family has changed and they now have to manage life without her daughter.