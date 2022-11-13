Birth Announcements

The following is a list of those births reported to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette by area hospitals. It may not be a complete list since parents may ask the hospital not to publicly release the news of a birth.

BAPTIST HEALTH MEDICAL CENTER-LITTLE ROCK

Nov. 2

Bethany and Cody Billson, Benton, son.

Allison and Austin Irvin, Benton, son.

Yessenia Ventura and Hugo Ventura Peral, Cabot, son.

Micah Filani and Calmon Gully, Little Rock, daughter.

Nov. 3

Brittany and Budo Ratkous, Hot Springs, son.

Courtney and Paul Drake, Sherwood, son.

Rachel and James Lott, Sherwood, daughter.

Alycie Valley and Derrick Flowers, Little Rock, daughter.

Nov. 4

Ja'Quaisha and Kristopher Foster, Little Rock, daughter.

Nov. 6

Malika Barnes, Little Rock, son.

Nov. 7

Rebekah Brown and Miles McDonnell, Roland, son.

Triona Johnson and Zachary Womack, Pine Bluff, son.

Madelyn Elliott and Keegan Hughes, Little Rock, son.

Nov. 9

Alexandra and Robert Gardner, Bryant, son.

UAMS MEDICAL CENTER

Oct. 20

Tiffany Smith, North Little Rock, son.

Oct. 23

Ardesha Marion and Thomas Akins, Little Rock, daughter.

Oct. 24

Kourtney Elizabeth and Jacob Moore, Cabot, daughter.

Yazmine Briggs, Little Rock, son.