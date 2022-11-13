Building permits for the Little Rock metro area; projects valued at $75,000 or more.
COMMERCIAL
Integrity Construction, 6300 District Ave., $7,905,000.
Bailey Construction, 1900 E. 15th St., $1,969,600.
Corco Construction, 9500 Kanis Road, $1,828,000.
TMG Construction, 17199 Chenal Parkway, $1,700,000.
Modern Build, LLC., 322 Broadway St., $978,000.
Stevens Commercial, 5120 Grandview St., $700,000.
Clark Contractors, 8221 Ranch Blvd., $586,608.
Nabholz Construction, Corp., 1900 Maryland Ave., $521,121.
Marco Lobos, 93000 Chicot Road, $225,000.
Robert Thompson Construction, 8824 Geyer Springs Road, $140,000.
Sarah Ward-Lewis, 222 Wellington Hills Road, $125,000.
B&S Enterprises, 7501 Enmar Drive, $80,000.
RESIDENTIAL
HA Custom Homes, LLC., 106 Mornay Lane, $192,000.
Stine and Company, 6 Hallen Court, $750,000.
Jay Stewart, 9 Bella View Drive, $600,000.
River Rock Builder, 1 Sycamore Court, $447,000.
Turner & Sons Construction, 333 Fletcher Loop, $375,000.
HCS, Inc., 4005 Weldon Ave., $250,000.
Fluent Solar, LLC., 11805 Birchwood Drive, $117,791.
Better Lawns and Gardens, 87 Ranch Ridge Road, $86,000.