Building to honor involuntary cell donor

BALTIMORE -- Design plans were released last week for a 34,000-square-foot building near the medical campus of Johns Hopkins University that will be named after Henrietta Lacks.

Lacks was a Black woman from Baltimore County whose cells were taken without her consent at Johns Hopkins in 1951.

The schematics were revealed at a meeting of the city board that oversees significant development projects in Baltimore. Construction is slated to begin next year and finish by 2025.

The building will stand in East Baltimore next to the Berman Institute of Bioethics, according to Johns Hopkins Medicine. It is to be used by several programs and include meeting space for public use.

"It is exciting to know what the building named in honor of my grandmother ... will look like from the outside captivating her legacy. I'm happy to see it presented to the Baltimore community," said Jeri Lacks Whye, granddaughter of Henrietta Lacks.

"The design reflects not only her strong and beautiful spirit but her important role she plays in the history, and future, of East Baltimore," Whye said.

Lacks was suffering from cervical cancer and died shortly after researchers took some of the cancer cells. They were used to develop the polio vaccine and were instrumental in mapping the human genome. They are considered the first "immortal" cell line, meaning they continue to reproduce in the laboratory instead of dying.

It is one of the best-known examples of medical mistreatment and experimentation in the history of health care. In 2021, Lacks' family sued U.S. biotech giant Thermo Fisher Scientific for using the cells to make and sell products without her consent. Johns Hopkins was not named in the suit, though the family has said it is considering further litigation.

Johns Hopkins officials say that at the time, there was no established practice for consent in such cases or regulation for their use. They also have said they never patented the cells and did not profit.

Hopkins officials have worked with some Lacks family members to develop scholarships and other programs to honor her contributions to science.

Dr. Theodore DeWeese, interim CEO of Johns Hopkins Medicine, said the cells have been key to many medical breakthroughs.

"At Johns Hopkins, we are confident that the plans we shared today for a state-of-the-art science building honoring Mrs. Lacks will increase our opportunity to partner with our patients and the community to ask important questions that will help to improve health, while also reflecting the profound impact Mrs. Lacks continues to have on medical breakthroughs, bioethics research and education," DeWeese said.