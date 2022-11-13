Business People

FINANCIAL SERVICES

Donny Rogers has been named president of investment services for Arvest Wealth Management, effective Jan. 1. Rogers will replace Calvin Jarrett, who is retiring in early 2023.

MEDICAL

Dr. Jeffrey Carfagno and the Carfagno Family Practice in Maumelle has joined the CHI St. Vincent Medical Group and its network of primary care and specialty clinics. The Carfagno Family Practice, which has served the community since 2007, will now be known as CHI St. Vincent Primary Care-Maumelle but remain at 1900 Club Manor Drive, Suite 105.

