Sections
Sign in
Today's Paper Latest Core Values Public Notices Elections Voter Guide Newsletters Obits Puzzles Sports Archive Opinion Story Ideas
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
REST IN PEACE

CALS, Mexican Consulate mark Day of the Dead

by Cary Jenkins | Today at 2:09 a.m.
Eliot Cadena and Elizabeth Rivera on 11/02/2022 at the Dia de los Muertos Alley Party at the Central Arkansas Library Ron Robinson Theater Alley. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Cary Jenkins)


Dia de los Muertos -- Day of the Dead -- was celebrated Nov. 1 with an alley party. The event was hosted by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, the Central Arkansas Library System and the Mexican Consulate of Little Rock.

Colorful hand-painted arches, arrangements of marigolds, calaveras (skulls) and a colorfully dressed skeleton decorated the alley between and the sidewalk behind the library's Butler Center and Ron Robinson Theater. The alley was centered with a huge traditional altar decorated with papel picado (cut-out paper flags), marigolds, offerings and photographs.

Attendees could watch traditional Mexican dances, artists creating and selling their work and -- for the children -- there was mask making, creating paper flowers and other crafts.

This the second year for the Little Rock event which is held the day after Halloween and is a traditional Mexican holiday to honor and remember deceased loved ones.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins



 Gallery: Dia de los Muertos








































Print Headline: CALS, Mexican Consulate mark Day of the Dead

ADVERTISEMENT

Sponsor Content

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT