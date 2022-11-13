CALS, Mexican Consulate mark Day of the Dead





Dia de los Muertos -- Day of the Dead -- was celebrated Nov. 1 with an alley party. The event was hosted by the Downtown Little Rock Partnership, the Central Arkansas Library System and the Mexican Consulate of Little Rock.

Colorful hand-painted arches, arrangements of marigolds, calaveras (skulls) and a colorfully dressed skeleton decorated the alley between and the sidewalk behind the library's Butler Center and Ron Robinson Theater. The alley was centered with a huge traditional altar decorated with papel picado (cut-out paper flags), marigolds, offerings and photographs.

Attendees could watch traditional Mexican dances, artists creating and selling their work and -- for the children -- there was mask making, creating paper flowers and other crafts.

This the second year for the Little Rock event which is held the day after Halloween and is a traditional Mexican holiday to honor and remember deceased loved ones.

-- Story and photos by Cary Jenkins









Gallery: Dia de los Muertos







