CARE seeking foster parents, donations, food for dogs, cats

After 24 years of rescuing dogs and cats from overloaded shelters, CARE for Animals enjoys faithful support among animal lovers in Central Arkansas. So, when the cupboard was bare this summer, all they had to do was ask.

"We have a pet food pantry where we provide dog and cat food for individuals going through rough times," says executive director Alexandra Mounger. "We rely solely on donations for that. Over the summer we put out a post that we were empty.

"We had something like 960 pounds of dog and cat food arrive by Amazon two days later. It's heartening to see such support from the community."

And, says treasurer Harry Light, "we have been very fortunate to have some estate gifts to kind of see us through the lean times. But as in any nonprofit during the last couple of years, since the pandemic, the general contributions are down."

"And resources, unfortunately, are still the same cost, if not more so," Mounger says.

CARE is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit corporation that's fully funded by donations, its website explains. Donations support rescued pets, pay three staff members' salaries and the lease of the headquarters at 5516 Kavanaugh Blvd. in Little Rock's Heights business district.

Donations also help the organization fulfill the second half of its mission: providing vouchers to offset the cost of spaying or neutering a pet for animal lovers whose income makes it hard to pay that cost themselves.

Light, who was mayor of Cammack Village from 1995-2014 and is a lawyer with Friday, Eldridge and Clark, says he only agreed in 1998 to co-found CARE (as Central Arkansas Rescue Effort for Animals) if the effort included preventing overpopulation.

"We were concerned that there's a lot of good rescue going on in Little Rock, but there wasn't really any organization that focused on both rescue and spay/neuter," he says.

Thanks to generous donors, "we've assisted over 10,500 people and getting their animals sterilized," Light says. Those vouchers are available to animal lovers around the state.

Donations of time are equally needed, says volunteer coordinator Carly Cate. Animal lovers can help CARE in several ways, from the large commitments like fostering -- opening one's home to a rescued dog or cat -- to helping out at fundraisers like the annual Paws on the Runway in October. But Cate says smaller gifts of time are very helpful, too, like helping her sort donated dog food.

CARE recently partnered with Feeding Pets of the Homeless (petsofthehomeless.org), a New York agency that helps to let homeless people know that CARE can help them feed their dog or cat.

FOSTER HOMES NEEDED

Foster homes are essential because the pets CARE saves from euthanasia are not housed in the headquarters. Instead, they go to foster homes.

"I think it takes a very special kind of person to have the love and the care it takes to take on a foster [animal] but to also kind of restrain yourself from just falling so completely in love with every one of them that you can't foster more," Mounger says.

She and Light laugh when they explain that volunteers keep falling in love with their charges and adopting until they max out their pet-owning capacity.

"That's what we call foster fails," Mounger says. "And we love them but ..."

CARE's website -- careforanimals.org -- is a "virtual shelter," publicizing adoptable pets. On Nov. 7, the website offered 23 dogs and cats for adoption, including 12 graduates of the state Department of Correction's Paws in Prison dog-training program (see arkansasonline.com/1113pip.)

"The dogs that come out of that program have to meet the [American Kennel Club] good citizenship standards before they can graduate," Light says. "And so when they go to a home, you know that they're going to behave.

"The only problem is they're used to being around a human 24 hours a day."

Which means that they -- just like any dog or cat -- might not be a good match for every animal lover looking to adopt. But CARE has an application process designed to ensure that people take home a pet right for them.

THE BEST FIT

Before a rescued dog or cat enters a CARE foster home, rescue coordinator Chris Temple assesses its temperament. Then CARE pays veterinary expenses, sometimes including medicine and treatments.

"The vet costs are really up," Light says. "It's amazing to me that when we first started, we could have a dog or cat fully vetted for $70. Now it's over $200 to get the basic shots and sterilization."

If a rescued animal has a hidden health problem that shows up after it has been taken in, "we can post that pet on social media, and within days we have enough money to pay the $600 or $700 vet bill," Light says. "That kind of response from the community is really heartwarming."

Each pet CARE takes on has a volunteer caseworker who knows that animal, looks over online applications from families wanting to adopt, and takes the pet to Saturday showings to meet prospective owners. Caseworkers help applicants avoid heartache.

As someone who adopted a large dog in another state, Mounger says, she wishes that shelter had been able to do her the service of assessing whether her home was right for 55-pound German shepherd/Husky mix Cooper. She learned after she gave her heart to him that he did not respond well to other dogs; and she already owned another, much smaller one. Luckily for Cooper, Mounger was determined to keep him and could afford the help he needed.

At CARE, adopting a cat costs $100. Adopting a dog costs $200 -- $250 if that dog graduated from Paws in Prison. Applying to adopt is free, can be done on the website, and "the application process is really simple," Mounger promises. "It's just a little form. Our caseworkers review it, and they get back to you within about seven days.

"And it's not about them having a set standard that you're either meeting or not. It's about what does this dog or cat need and does that work for you or not?"

Each pet stays in the program "as long as it takes" to find a home, she says.

"And we make a lifetime commitment," Light explains. "So when you sign a contract, you are required to notify us if you're going to give that dog up to a shelter, or whatever, because we always want the opportunity to take the dog back into the program. And they're all microchipped, so if they do get put in a shelter, we'll be contacted."

Donations are accepted at any time, he says, but a new opportunity to help is coming Dec. 15-18, when AmFund.org, the American Fundraising Foundation, will auction 10 trips, with proceeds benefiting CARE. Look for details at careforanimals.org, or call (501) 603-2273.