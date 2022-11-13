Ceremony unites 15 kids, families





Fifteen children were united with adoptive parents Saturday during a ceremony at a North Little Rock church that marked the first in-person adoption celebration for the Pulaski County Juvenile Court since the covid-19 pandemic hit Arkansas.

This year, Judges Shanice Johnson and Tjuana Byrd Manning -- both elected in 2020 -- decided to bring back the celebration -- which historically has been a small affair with punch and cake in the court offices -- in a way that felt more kid-friendly and fun, Johnson said.

After going through the legal adoption process, children and their parents could enjoy snacks, inflatable bouncy houses and other activity stations like bubbles. Organizations that work to aid children up for adoption, such as Project Zero, were also present and had booths set up to share information with families.

More than 800 children are up for adoption in Arkansas, Johnson said, and the pandemic slowed the process. She said she still made sure to meet the children and their prospective adoptive parents, but much of the work had to be done virtually.

A number of the families who adopted during the first two years of the pandemic were also present Saturday, Byrd Manning said.

The 15 children adopted Saturday went to 12 different families, said Elizabeth Oldridge, an adoption specialist with the county.

Lanie and David Konecny, who have adopted three boys -- George and brothers Carter and John David -- spoke at the celebration Saturday, talking about how their adoptions have helped them overcome the bitterness of struggling with infertility and how it affected their faith in God.

"We were broken parents with no children in our home to love or share God's love with," Lanie said.

After trying to have biological children multiple times without success, the couple was distraught and intentionally avoided baby showers, birthday parties, and many holiday celebrations -- anything that reminded them of the happiness associated with children, Lanie said.

"[Now,] we find extra days to celebrate," Lanie said, because of the joy that bringing the three young boys into their family has brought them.

The boys, who had faced their own challenges, and the couple were a perfect fit for each other, Lanie said.

"[God] led us to one another so we could help each other heal," she said.

Harold and Merdina Nash, who adopted Josiah on Saturday, also talked about how their faith in God led them to adopt a child.

Harold's mother, a mom to 13 kids who he described as "a praying woman," urged the two to adopt a child in need, he said, and they felt guided by their Lord.

"God has chosen Josiah for us. We didn't make that choice ourselves," Harold said.

The adoption process isn't quick, Johnson said, which provides time to gauge the needs of both the child and the parent. Before applicants can legally adopt, the child has to live with them six months to ensure that they're a good fit for each other.

"It's a test for both the child and the prospective parent," Johnson said.

A key theme of Saturday's ceremony was to encourage adoption as a way to give loving homes to the hundreds of children in the state who have been placed in foster care, Johnson said. Although most foster kids are reunited with their birth parents, many only have adoption to look forward to.

"Every one day of foster care is one day too many," Johnson said.





Kaylee Boschetti (left), 2, and Rose Geisler, 2, play together Saturday during an adoption ceremony at First Pentecostal Church in North Little Rock. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Staci Vandagriff)





