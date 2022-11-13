Class 4A boys capsules





Class 4A

Boys

EARLY SEASON SUPER SIX

1. Blytheville

2. Little Rock Christian

3. Mills

4. Farmington

5. Joe T. Robinson

6. Forrest City

ON THE BRINK Arkadelphia, Magnolia, Berryville

TOP TEAMS AT A GLANCE

1. Blytheville

COACH McKenzie Pierce

CONFERENCE 4A-3

2021-22 RECORD 28-8

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 2

TOP RETURNERS Rashaud Marshall (6-9, Sr.), T.J. Jackson (6-6, Sr.), Travis Anderson (6-3, Jr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 23-26 at Peoria, Ill., Tournament of Champions, Dec. 1-2 vs. Chickasaw Classic, Jan. 14 at Forrest City, Jan. 21 at Iverson Classic (White Haven, Tenn.)

NOTEWORTHY There's a lot of excitement surrounding this club, especially with all the skill the Chickasaws have on their roster. ... A strong batch of tournaments will get Blytheville ready for league and postseason play. ... Kesean Washington coming in from Forrest City is an immediate impact and makes last year's Class 4A runner-up the early favorite.

2. Little Rock Christian

COACH Kyle Pennington

CONFERENCE 4A-5

2021-22 RECORD 13-11

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked (in 5A)

TOP RETURNERS Landren Blocker (6-5, Jr.), Ben Fox (6-4, Sr.), Jameel Wesley (6-0, Jr.), Corliss Williamson Jr. (6-3, Jr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 15 vs. Bentonville West, Nov. 19 at Little Rock Central, Dec. 21 vs. Christian Brothers, Dec. 22 vs. Memphis University

NOTEWORTHY Skywalkers all around for Pennington, who's in his first year with the Warriors after leading Russellville to four consecutive 5A-West Conference titles. ... Guard J.J. Andrews looks nothing like the freshman he is and will fit in perfectly. ... Fox is certain to start garnering more collegiate attention.

3. Mills

COACH Raymond Cooper

CONFERENCE 4A-8

2021-22 RECORD 22-8

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 3

TOP RETURNERS Q.J. King (5-9, Sr.), Jaylon Ento (6-3, Jr.), Keaton Cross (6-1, Sr.), Zaylin Rowland (6-0, So.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 19 at Bentonville, Dec. 1 vs. Little Rock Central, Dec. 27-29 at King Cotton Classic

NOTEWORTHY There's never a year where Mills is not a contender, particularly under Cooper's watch, and being in a new conference doesn't change that. ... The Comets will have a lot of youth but will round into form by early January once King transitions completely from football. ... Ento was impressive as a sophomore, as was many of the underclassmen who got a lot of valuable court time last season.

4. Farmington

COACH Johnny Taylor

CONFERENCE 4A-1

2021-22 RECORD 31-2

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 4

TOP RETURNERS Layne Taylor (5-11, Jr.), Caleb Blakely (6-2, Sr.), Maddox Mahan (5-11, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 19 at Dumas, Dec. 16 at Berryville, Jan. 24 at Berryville

NOTEWORTHY The Cardinals may have lost a couple of vital cogs in Mateo Carbonel and Nathan Monroe, but Coach Taylor has options – a lot of them. ... Layne Taylor will again put on offensive clinics, just like he's done ever since he put on a varsity uniform as a ninth-grader. ... Blakely could be the unsung hero for this group and will be one to keep an eye on.

5. Joe T. Robinson

COACH Anwar Hardin

CONFERENCE 4A-5

2021-22 RECORD 17-13

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING Unranked

TOP RETURNERS Champ Calamese (6-0, Sr.), Gavin Raath (6-2, Jr.), Samuel Chapin (6-5, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 15 at Sylvan Hills, Nov. 29 at Forrest City, Dec. 13 at Little Rock Christian, Jan. 27 vs. Little Rock Christian

NOTEWORTHY Harwin has a very good team, led by a lightning quick shooter in Calamese. ... Robinson shocked some last season when it advanced to the quarterfinals before losing to eventual state champ Magnolia. ... Raath and Chapin join Calamese to form a legit trio that can score points in a hurry.

6. Forrest City

COACH Marcus Britt

CONFERENCE 4A-3

2021-22 RECORD 17-11

LAST YEAR'S FINAL RANKING No. 6

TOP RETURNERS Melvin Shaw (6-0, So.), Marcus Britt Jr. (6-3, Jr.), Mykeion White (6-0, Sr.)

MARQUEE TESTS Nov. 15 at Lake Hamilton, Nov. 29 at Joe T. Robinson, Dec. 1 vs. Marianna, Dec. 9 at Farmington

NOTEWORTHY The Mustangs took a hit when Kesean Washington transferred to No. 1 Blytheville, but all isn't lost, not by a long shot. ... Multiple guys could lead the team in scoring on a given night, which is what makes the particular ballclub dangerous. ... Britt Jr. is trending upward by the game.

IMPACT PLAYERS TO WATCH

1. Senior Rashaud Marshall, Blytheville, Forward

There's no denying what the state's top big man can do, and the scary thing is that he hasn't even scratched the surface. The Ole Miss signee averaged 21 points, 11 rebounds and nearly 4 blocks a game to carry Blytheville to last season's 4A title game. He'll put up similar numbers this season.

2. Junior Landren Blocker, Little Rock Christian, Forward

Quite possibly the most exciting player in the state once he's airborne. The junior, who's got offers from several schools, including Creighton, St. John's and Texas A&M, averaged nearly 15 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists in league play last season. Fans can only imagine what the Warriors would look like if Blocker's brother and University of Arkansas commit, Layden, was on this team as well.

3. Junior Layne Taylor, Farmington, Guard

The sharpshooter exploded on the scene as a freshman, and he's still popping off for the Cardinals. He averaged 26 points, 4.3 rebounds and 2.4 steals while shooting 81% from the foul line during his sophomore year to help the Cardinals win 31 games. He was also the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette All-Arkansas Preps Boys Underclassmen of the Year.

OTHERS TO KEEP ON THE RADAR James Elgas, Arkadelphia; Colby Lambert, Fountain Lake; Nevi Tell, Magnolia; Jake Wilson, Berryville

All high school basketball preview capsuled compiled by Democrat-Gazette staff writer Erick Taylor





Coach Raymond Cooper and the Mills Comets are new to the 4A-8 this season, but having a young team doesn’t mean they aren’t a contender. (Democrat-Gazette file photo)





