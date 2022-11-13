Club news: DAR, Democrats, Fleet Reserve and more

DAR

The Lovely Purchase Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, will meet Nov. 14 with a sign-in and meet-and-greet starting at 9:30 a.m. and the business beginning at 10 a.m. This meeting will feature guest speaker Jake Greening, a U.S. Army veteran, who will speak on "The Veteran's Wall of Honor: A tribute to all who have served since 1776."

The group meets the second Monday of each month in the chapel at Bella Vista First United Methodist Church, 20 Boyce Drive. The DAR is a patriotic organization for women who are passionate about community service, preserving history and educating children, as well as honoring and supporting those who serve our nation. Visitors are welcome to attend.

Information: susie.bellinski@me.com.

Computers

The Bella Vista Computer Club will meet at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Highland Crossings Center, Room 1001, 1801 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. The program will be "Internet Buying for the Holidays" with Ginny Vance.

This will be an in-person meeting with Zoom simulcast.

The following classes are currently scheduled for November:

• Nov. 9 -- "Why, When and How to Backup Your C Drive," with Pete Opland, 9-11 a.m.

• Nov. 15 -- "Basic Computer Security, Part 2," with Justin Sell, 2-4 p.m.

• Nov. 30 -- "Slow PC? Let's Upgrade or Buy New," with Pete Opland, 9-11 a.m.

Information: bvcomputerclub.org.

Democrats

The Senior Democrats of Northwest Arkansas will meet at noon Nov. 15 in the Fayetteville Public Library's Walker Community Room for a business meeting and a discussion of the upcoming legislative session. The meeting will be hybrid with a Zoom option.

Information: (479) -841-4420.

Brainteasers

Brainteasers will meet at 3 p.m. Nov. 16 in the community room of the Bella Vista Public Library. All are welcome.

Information: Contact patkirby49@gmail.com.

Mystery Book Club

Mystery Book Club meets the third Wednesday of the month in the conference room of the Bella Vista Public Library. This month's meeting is at 4 p.m. Nov. 16 at 4 p.m. The subject is to read a Western mystery.

Information: Contact patkirby49@gmail.com.

Fleet Reserve

The Fleet Reserve Association will meet at noon Nov. 19 at Wagon Wheel Country Cafe, 4080 N. Thompson St. in Springdale. FRA meets the third Saturday of the month.

Information: (479) 841-4856 or email vic.walker65@gmail.com.

Garden Club

The Bella Vista Garden Club hosted a card and board game party on Oct. 21 to benefit scholarships and other club projects. It was a great success and close to 200 guests attended. Club President Pat Meyer looks forward to making this an annual event.

The Bella Vista Garden Club meetings are held on the fourth Wednesday of the month at Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd. There are no meetings in July, August or November.

Hill N Dale

The Hill N Dale hiking club will be hiking Nov. 21, at Mount Kessler near Fayetteville, on the Last Call, Fayetteville Traverse, Rock City, Amp and Terrapin Trails. This will be a 5.7 mile loop hike.

Information: bvhiking­club.com, (479) 721-2193 or munster@olemac.net.

Perfect Harmony

Perfect Harmony Women's Barbershop Chorus meets from 3 to 4:30 p.m. every Monday in the Fellowship Hall of the Highland Christian Church, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd. in Bella Vista. Regular rehearsal time will resume in the spring. To attend, you must have had at least the first dose of the covid vaccination. No previous experience or try outs are required to join. Women of all ages and voice ranges to experience Barbershop singing are welcome.

Information: (479) 876-7204.

Quilt Guild

The Quilt Guild of Northwest Arkansas is sponsoring a $500 scholarship grant in 2023 to a graduating high school or current college student from Washington, Benton, Carroll, and Madison counties who is pursuing a degree in textile arts. The scholarship grant is to be used for educational expenses such as tuition, books and workshop fees.

The guild was formed to promote the appreciation of the rich heritage of the art of quilting and to enhance each member's own quilting skills and knowledge. It is also the purpose of the organization to expand and enrich the art of quilting for future generations.

The scholarship application form is available on the website. Completed applications should be mailed to QUILT Guild of Northwest Arkansas, Scholarship Committee Chairman, P.O. Box 1364, Springdale, AR 72765 with a postmark no later than Feb. 1, 2023. Be sure to allow for slow postal service, and make sure adequate postage is paid as this could cause a delay in delivery past the deadline.

Information: quiltguildn­wa@gmail.com.

