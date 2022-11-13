The nation in brief: Crypto exchange FTX launches probe

Crypto exchange FTX launches probe

The bankrupt crypto currency exchange FTX is investigating "unauthorized transactions" and has moved all funds into offline storage.

More than $470 million in crypto funds appear to have disappeared Friday after FTX filed for bankruptcy, according to the crypto analytics firm Elliptic.

FTX did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

FTX general counsel Ryne Miller tweeted Saturday that the exchange had "initiated precautionary steps to move all digital assets to cold storage" -- crypto wallets that are not connected to the internet to guard against hackers.

Miller said the company is "investigating abnormalities with wallet movements," but that the facts remain "unclear" and that FTX will "share more info as soon as we have it."

FTX appeared to have verified rumors of a potential hack on the exchange's Telegram channel and has asked customers to stay off the company's website and delete FTX apps, CoinDesk reported.

The Washington Post could not confirm the details of the message in the company's private Telegram channel.

Roughly $473 million in crypto assets appear to be stolen from FTX, according to Elliptic. The tokens were quickly converted to ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency exchange, a popular technique used by hackers to prevent their funds from being seized.

"They certainly moved, we don't know whether that was with permission or not -- that's not something we can determine from the blockchain alone," said Tom Robinson, co-founder of Elliptic.

Sam Bankman-Fried, co-founder and chief executive of FTX, resigned Friday after his exchange went from being an industry giant valued at $32 billion to collapse.

Plane passenger with box cutter seized

A Frontier Airlines flight from Cincinnati to Tampa, Fla., was diverted to Atlanta late Friday and a passenger was found to have a box cutter, the airline said.

No injuries were reported, and the plane landed safely at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, where the passenger was taken into custody by tcity police, said Jennifer F. de la Cruz, a Frontier spokesperson.

"All passengers have deplaned the aircraft and are being provided overnight hotel accommodations in Atlanta," she said. "A new flight has been scheduled for tomorrow [Saturday] morning to transport passengers ... to their final destination of Tampa."

Tim Turner, a spokesperson for the Atlanta airport, said the passenger had been threatening to stab passengers and crew members. Authorities found the box cutter on the man after he was in custody, Turner said.

The flight originated at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

It was not clear how the man had been able to get a box cutter onto the plane. Messages left for the Transportation Security Administration have yet to bring a reply.

Box cutters were prohibited on airplanes amid a security overhaul after the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, when four domestic flights were commandeered by members of al-Qaida wielding box cutters.

No powder found in envelope at Lake HQ

PHOENIX -- There was no powder in an envelope that was opened at the Phoenix campaign headquarters of Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, police said.

Phoenix police spokesperson Donna Rossi said Friday that "the state lab tested the items turned over to them," The Arizona Republic reported. The lab "determined there was no substance inside."

Phoenix police and fire officials said they were called to the building last Sunday on a report of an envelope containing suspicious white powder.

Police said at the time there were no reports of injuries or illness, though the campaign had said the staff member who opened the envelope was under medical supervision.

The race between Lake and Democrat Katie Hobbs in the battleground state remained too early to call as of Saturday. It often takes days to know the results of key races in Arizona.

Researchers conduct I-24 experiment

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Researchers at Vanderbilt University and other schools around the country are conducting an experiment in Nashville this week to try to decrease the number of stop-and-go traffic jams on a local interstate.

The experiment will deploy up to 100 cars equipped with adaptive cruise control technology along a 4-mile stretch of Interstate 24 during morning rush hour, according to Vanderbilt. That stretch is outfitted with hundreds of ultra-high-definition cameras that will give researchers a digital model of how each vehicle behaves.

Previous research has shown that a small percentage of artificial intelligence-equipped vehicles can go a long way toward alleviating the stop-and-go dynamic that often leads to traffic jams with no obvious cause.

In addition to being frustrating, these jams waste fuel and increase pollution. This experiment will help researchers determine whether the traffic improvements from the smaller study can be replicated on a much larger scale.



