The following divorces granted were recorded in the Crawford and Sebastian County Clerks' offices Nov. 1-7.
CRAWFORD COUNTY
21-279. Starlin Shelly v. Kaleb Johnston
22-169. Kaytlin Shelly v. Bryan Shelly
SEBASTIAN COUNTY
21-569. Jeffrey R. Taylor v. Jorden B. Taylor
21-978. Victoria Huff v. William Huff
22-129. Matthew Scott Berry v. Kristina Ann Berry
22-173. Whitney Shotzman v. Jacob Shotzman
22-242. Heath Robinson v. Lauren Robinson
22-244. Ashley Guthrie v. Matthew Suttles
22-255. Leah Lynn Raya v. Gary Daniel Raya
22-510. Cynthia Schrimsher v. Lewis Schrimsher
22-529. Billy Bull, Jr. v. Michelle Bull
22-579. Ashley Endl v. Coty Endl
22-651. Joseph W. Riddle v. Ava Milam-Riddle
22-679. Ashley McNeal v. Christopher McNeal