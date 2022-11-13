Feral pig hunting too big a business to go away

Despite the efforts of state wildlife agencies to eradicate them, feral pigs are here to stay.

Pig numbers and range continue to expand, fueling a massive hog hunting industry that benefits the private and public sectors.

I'm closely tracking emerging and growing trends in the hunting and shooting industries. Without question, the hottest and most progressive trends involve hog hunting and, to a lesser degree, predator hunting.

Oddly, the two are related so closely that they are nearly linked. The feral pig is, by virtue of its numbers and appetite, one of North America's apex predators. They devour any animal they catch or find.

Also, the damage they do to crops and property expands their predations to the human realm. It is not possible to stock enough bears, mountain lions and wolves to control hog populations, and besides, none of those animals evolved as pig predators. Ecologically and biologically, they are not a solution. Only humans have evolved and continue to evolve as a pig predator, and for us, technology is the evolutionary driver.

Thanks to technology and opportunity, hog hunting is a huge business. One could argue that hog hunting generates more interest in shooting, hunting and related products than any game animal.

The major development is the emergence of the modern sporting rifle, formerly known as the AR-15. Traditionalists decry the presence of watered down battle rifles on the sporting landscape, but the AR is the most popular platform in the business. Light and accurate, AR-style rifles are also chambered for light-kicking, .223 -caliber cartridges that are ideal for pig hunting.

With their Picatinny rails, AR-style rifles are optimized to accept a variety of accessories for night hunting, particularly infrared lamps and laser sights. Infrared lamps are necessary for using night vision scopes which, along with thermal scopes, comprise another red hot sector in the shooting industry.

Digital optics, which include night vision (infrared) and thermal rifle scopes as well as infrared and thermal monoculars and binoculars, represent the most fascinating trend in the shooting industry. In 2015, Flir was the main player in digital imaging. At that time, a digital optic that was good enough for hunting cost about $20,000. Now, you can get a modern unit that's lighter and smaller with better resolution for about $3,000. That's still too expensive for a casual hunter, but avid pig hunters are buying them as fast as they can make them.

Flir is still a major player, but Pulsar is the top brand these days along with ATN, AGM, Trijicon, Bushnell, Sightmark, Armasight and Burris. Why are there so many? Because people want them.

More important, hunters buy them, and they buy them because they use them. They use them at night because that's when feral pigs are most active. A night vision scope or a thermal scope enables you to see pigs at night when they can't see you.

YouTube has hundreds of pig hunting videos of nocturnal pig slaughters. Scope manufacturers sponsor or produce many of the best videos. The videos are shot through the scopes which are merely digital cameras that contain reticles. The resolution is clear and the action is fast-paced. They are the liveliest, most exciting hunting videos on the internet, and they get millions of views.

That translates into interest, and interest translates into participation. Participation translates into sales, and sales translates into development of better, cheaper, more accessible products that accelerate the cycle.

Ironically, digital scope manufacturers promote their products by accentuating what an environmental menace feral pigs are. State wildlife agencies insist that hunting is not an effective tool for controlling feral pigs, but they can't exclude hunting as a management tool, either.

Kevin Reese, senior media relations specialist for Sellmark, which markets Pulsar, said that hog hunting is a billion dollar industry. You can kill hogs year round, and in many states you can hunt them at night.

That's a growth industry by any standard that generates a lot of federal Pittman-Roberts tax money that flows back to the states for wildlife habitat restoration, programs, hunter education programs and to improve hunter access.

Don't misunderstand. Agencies and industry are not conspiring to propagate pigs. It's just that pig hunting is now too big to go away.