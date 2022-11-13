“Flu season is upon us”: Respiratory illnesses are spreading in Northwest Arkansas, River Valley

Influenza and other respiratory illnesses are spreading in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, according to health providers and officials.

"Flu season is upon us," said Dr. Upton Siddons with Baptist Health Family Clinic in Greenwood.

Siddons said he diagnosed his first patients with influenza earlier this week after primarily hearing secondhand reports of flu transmission in the community.

During November, Baptist Health in Fort Smith has seen about 50 flu patients in the emergency room and admitted 14 patients with the flu, according to Alicia Agent of Baptist Health.

Mercy Northwest is seeing a rise in cases of flu, with influenza A the most prevalent strain, and respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, according to senior communications specialist Nate Kuester.

The Rogers hospital has seen a continued increase in RSV infections since October, Kuester said.

Emergency rooms at Arkansas Children's in Springdale and Little Rock are busy amid a spike in flu cases coupled with other respiratory illnesses like RSV, according to Dr. Rick Barr, chief clinical officer of Arkansas Children's Hospital.

STATEWIDE DATA

The state Department of Health's latest flu report, released Wednesday, indicated a "very high" activity of flu-like illness in Arkansas during the week that ended Nov. 5.

Five more flu-related deaths in Arkansas were reported the week of Oct. 30 to Nov. 5, according to the department. Nine flu-related deaths in the state have been reported since the beginning of October. Thirty deaths were reported during the 2021-2022 season.

Flu season in the United States typically covers the fall and winter, with cases usually peaking between December and February and potentially lingering until May, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Thus far, the total of reported cases since Oct. 2 in Arkansas is 5,031, the department reported. That number grew 1,851 during the week ending Nov. 5, the largest reported increase of the flu season. About 14,800 cases were reported during last flu season.

Positive flu tests are reported by health care providers to the state Health Department's online database, but that number reflects only a portion of the state's total flu cases, according to the department.

Flu antigen tests, which distinguish the type of flu virus, indicated 89% were influenza A and 11% were influenza B so far this season, the department reported.

More than 5% of emergency room visits and outpatient visits were for reasons related to flu-like illness, compared to 4% the week before and less than 2% at the same time last year, the department reported.

An average of about 8.6% of Arkansas public school students were absent throughout the week, compared to 7.7% and 7.9% in previous weeks and about 7.5% a year ago, according to the department.

Crawford and Sebastian counties experienced absenteeism rates of 9.7% and 8.9%, respectively. Benton, Washington, Madison and Carroll counties each saw rates under 8%.

Three nursing homes in the state have reported flu outbreaks this season.

Nationally, 25 states have "high" or "very high" levels of respiratory illness, according to a CDC report released Thursday.

The South has seen the highest levels of recent flu activity. Around Arkansas, border states Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Tennessee reported very high levels of flu activity this week. Missouri and Oklahoma reported moderate levels of flu activity, according to the report.

AN ACTIVE FLU SEASON

The flu is a significant contributor to the current circulation of respiratory viruses, the CDC reported.

Other viruses include RSV, which spiked around the beginning of fall in Arkansas and other parts of the country.

"While Arkansas Children's anticipates a surge in RSV cases each winter, this marks the second consecutive year we've experienced a spike among kids during the late summer and early fall," Barr said.

Flu seasons can also be difficult to predict, though some health officials and providers have expected a more severe season than in previous years.

Mercy physicians expected a more active flu season, according to Kuester.

Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, the state Health Department's chief medical officer, said in September she also expected "a more normal" flu season.

Safety measures during the covid-19 pandemic likely had an effect on the transmission of influenza, according to Siddons.

The 2021-2022 flu season was mild compared to flu seasons before the pandemic, according to the CDC. In the United States, the flu was associated with an estimated 5,000 deaths, 10,000 hospitalizations and 9 million illnesses last flu season.

In the first month of this flu season, the federal agency estimates there have been between 1,300 and 3,000 deaths, 23,000 and 48,000 hospitalizations and 2.8 million and 6.6 million illnesses related to the flu.

In addition to flu viruses, the CDC also expects covid-19 to spread during the fall and winter. The contagious respiratory illnesses are caused by different viruses, though it is difficult to tell the difference by symptoms alone.

It is possible to have both the flu and covid-19, or another respiratory illness, at the same time. Flu and covid-19 tests can help identify the viruses, while some PCR tests can distinguish between them simultaneously, according to the federal agency.

FIGHTING TRANSMISSION

These viral infections should not be taken lightly, according to Dillaha. Vaccinations will help protect residents and their families against flu and covid-19 viruses, she said.

"Given these early trends and the strong efficacy of this year's vaccine, we strongly encourage all eligible children and their families to receive the flu vaccine soon," Barr said.

Older adults, young children, pregnant women, nursing home residents, people with chronic health conditions and smokers are more likely to have health problems from contracting the flu, according to the state Health Department.

These people should prioritize receiving the flu vaccine, Siddons said. Basic hygienic practices like washing hands and covering the mouth while sneezing or coughing can also make a difference, he said.

Everyone 6 months or older should get a routine flu vaccination, unless they have a specific health reason to decline, according to the CDC.

Local health units across the state administer flu shots at no cost to residents.