Food Safety

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

CHARTWELLS @ JAMES MATHEWS ELEMENTARY SCHOOL, 4501 Dollarway Road. Date of inspection Nov. 7. Observed beans stored on the floor. Food must be stored six inches above the floor to be in compliance with established regulations. Beans were removed during time of inspection.

GO DUCKIN LLC, 10501 U.S. Highway 63. Date of inspection Nov. 4. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Chicken (120 degrees F) in the hot hold box are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Chicken was cooked around 1 hour prior and reheated during inspection to 170 degrees F. Boiled egg (43 degrees F) and ranch dressing (44 degrees F) in the deli cooler are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Observed toppings provided for consumers to put on their burgers and other sandwiches not being kept protected by a food guard. Food on display shall be protected from contamination from consumers by the use of packaging; counter, service line, or salad bar food guards; display cases; or other effective means. Walk in cooler ceiling and fans are visibly unclean and need to be cleaned. Vent hood is visibly soiled and needs to be cleaned.

TOPPS TEENS, 1000 Townsend Park Drive. Date of inspection Nov. 4. Observed paper products stored directly on the floor. Must be stored six inches above the floor to be accordance to regulations. Corrected on site.

TWO BROTHERS ONE STOP, 2215 S. Blake St. Date of inspection Nov. 4. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Observed wiping cloths laying on counter top. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment.

MR PETROLEUM, 3100 Hazel St. Date of inspection Nov. 3. At least one EMPLOYEE that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control FOOD preparation and service shall be a certified FOOD protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an ACCREDITED PROGRAM. Chicken (93 degrees F), gizzards (106 degrees F), and chicken (86 degrees F) in the hot box are out of safe temperature range. Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept hot at a temperature of 135.0°F or above, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Employee told me that he just prepared the food in there about 45 minutes ago and forgot to turn the bottom warmer on. Food was reheated to the following temperature: chicken (172 degrees F), chicken (171 degrees F) and gizzards (186 degrees F). The employee also turned on the bottom warmer of the hot box during inspection. Observed ice packaged in store with no identifying information on it. Ice packaged in store should have store identifying information listed on it. Observed used wiping cloths sitting on the counter by the hot hold box. Wiping cloths shall be used as intended and in compliance with Regulations pertaining to Retail Food establishment. Toilet and hand washing sink is visibly unclean. Plumbing fixtures such as Handwashing sinks, toilets, and urinals shall be cleaned as often as necessary to keep them clean. Some ceiling tiles throughout facility are damaged. The PHYSICAL FACILITIES shall be maintained in good repair.