Frogs ride defense to win over ‘Horns

AUSTIN, Texas -- Kendre Miller rushed for 138 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown in the third quarter that broke open a tense defensive struggle, and No. 4 TCU beat No. 18 Texas 17-10 on Saturday night to clinch a berth in the Big 12 Championship Game.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan, who was sacked four times in the first half and hounded all game, connected with Quentin Johnston for a 31-yard touchdown over broken coverage in the fourth quarter.

The TCU defense turned in its best game of the season. The Horned Frogs held Texas running back Bijan Robinson to 29 yards, gave up just 199 total yards, and forced Longhorns quarterback Quinn Ewers into a miserable passing night. The Horned Frogs allowed Texas a single field goal on consecutive drives inside the TCU 10 in the second half.

The win keeps the Horned Frogs (10-0, 7-0) undefeated and in the hunt for even bigger things under first-year Coach Sonny Dykes.

Texas (6-4, 4-3) hasn't scored an offensive touchdown in the second half of each of the last three games. The Longhorns' only touchdown against TCU came on Jahdae Barron's scoop-and-score on a 48-yard fumble return late in the fourth quarter.

In other Top 25 games Saturday, Miyan Williams rushed for 147 yards and a touchdown before leaving with an injury late in the first half, C.J Stroud threw five TD passes and No. 2 Ohio State buried Indiana 56-14 in Columbus, Ohio.. Williams went down awkwardly on his right ankle and had to be helped to a cart and taken to the locker room with 2:17 left in the half. That came after the Buckeyes (10-0, 7-0) had pushed the score to 28-7 on Williams' 48-yard scoring run. ... Blake Corum ran for 162 yards and a touchdown, helping No. 3 Michigan stay undefeated by beating Nebraska in Ann Arbor, Mich. The Wolverines (10-0, 7-0) have won their first 10 games for the first time since 2006, when they closed the regular season as the second-ranked team with a loss to rival and top-ranked Ohio State. Michigan faces the Buckeyes on the road in two weeks with the Big Ten East Division title at stake. ... Peyton Henry kicked a 43-yard field goal with 51 seconds left and No. 25 Washington snapped No. 6 Oregon's eight-game winning streak with a 37-34 victory, dealing a blow to the Ducks' chances for a spot in the College Football Playoff. Michael Penix Jr. threw a 62-yard scoring pass to Taj Davis to tie it at 34 with 3:07 to go after Oregon quarterback Bo Nix limped off the field on the previous series. Nix returned after Henry's field goal and got the Ducks (9-2, 6-1) to the Washington 38 but the final drive fizzled with a penalty. The Huskies (8-2, 5-2) won in Eugene for the first time since 2016. ... DJ Uiagalelei threw for a touchdown and ran for another score, and Will Shipley hurdled Louisville's M.J. Griffin on the way for a 25-yard TD as No. 12 Clemson won its 39th consecutive game at home by beating Louisville 31-16. The Tigers (9-1, 7-0) had wrapped up the ACC Atlantic Division and its spot in the league title game next month a week ago. Uiagalelei and the Clemson defense got back on track to improve to 8-0 all-time over Louisville (6-4, 3-4). Uiagalelei completed 19 of 27 throws for 185 yards. Phil Mafah ran for 106 yards and Shipley 97 as the Tigers finished with 248 yards on the ground. ... Nick Singleton scored two touchdowns and ran for 113 of his 122 yards in the first half and No. 14 Penn State's defense smothered Maryland 30-0 in State College, Pa. Tight end Brenton Strange caught a touchdown pass and Jake Pinegar kicked three field goals for the Nittany Lions (8-2, 5-2), who beat Maryland for the seventh time in nine games since the Terps (6-4, 3-4) joined the Big Ten in 2014. ... Noah Burnette kicked a 33-yard field goal with 2:12 left and No. 15 North Carolina's defense came up with two key fourth-quarter stops to beat Wake Forest 36-34 and secure spot in the ACC championship game. The Tar Heels (9-1, 6-0) won the league's Coastal Division title with the road win in a marquee matchup of star quarterbacks Drake Maye of UNC and Sam Hartman of Wake Forest. ... John Rhys Plumlee accounted for 308 yards and three touchdowns, and No. 22 UCF took over first place in the American Athletic Conference with a 38-31 win over No. 17 Tulane in New Orleans. Returning from an Oct. 29 concussion against Cincinnati, Plumlee rushed for 176 yards and two TDs. He also passed for 132 yards and a score as UCF (8-2, 5-1) surpassed 400 yards of offense for the eighth time this season. Tulane (8-2, 5-1) pulled within a touchdown with 11:39 left when Michael Pratt hit Reggie Brown in the back of the end zone to cap a drive sustained by Pratt's fourth-and-6 conversion on a pass to Lawrence Keys. But the Knights responded with a 16-play, 75-yard scoring drive that consumed 8:07 and was punctuated by Isaiah Bowser's second short TD run of the game. Pratt finished 23 of 39 for 236 yards and 3 TDs. ... Emmett Morehead threw a 2-yard pass to Joseph Griffin Jr. with 14 seconds left and Boston College rallied past No. 16 North Carolina State 21-20 and denied the Wolfpack a school record 17th consecutive home victory. The Eagles (3-7, 2-5) won with a 12-play, 69-yard drive. A pass interference penalty on fourth down with 18 seconds left gave Boston College another chance. ... Will Howard threw for three touchdowns after Adrian Martinez exited with an injury, and No. 19 Kansas State buoyed its Big 12 title hopes with a 31-3 rout of Baylor. The defending conference champion Bears (6-4, 4-3) will need help to get back to the championship game after a three-game winning streak had put them back in contention. The Wildcats (7-3, 5-2) went into the game in a three-way tie for second place in the Big 12 with Baylor and No. 18 Texas. ... Braden Lenzy reached around a defender with both arms to make a spectacular touchdown catch, one of four TD passes by Drew Pyne before halftime in No. 20 Notre Dame's 35-32 win over Navy in Baltimore. Pyne also ran for a touchdown in the first half, and Notre Dame (7-3) blocked a punt for a fifth consecutive game. Lenzy's 38-yard touchdown put the Irish ahead 14-0. They led 35-13 at halftime before going dormant offensively for the final two quarters. Navy (3-7) closed to within three with 1:21 remaining, but an unsuccessful onside kick ended the rally. ... Aidan O'Connell passed for 237 yards and three scores, two to Payne Durham, and Purdue beat No. 21 Illinois 31-24 to turn the Big Ten West race into a muddled mess. The win gives the Boilermakers (6-4, 4-3) a crucial head-to-head tiebreaker over the Illini (7-3, 4-3), who were firmly in control until losing their last two games. The Boilermakers finish the season with favorable matchups against Northwestern and at Indiana.