ARKANSAS A-Z: From middling to mighty — State’s hand in World’s Fairs

In 1876, the United States hosted its first World's Fair in commemoration of the 100th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence. World's Fairs in the United States invited participation from each state, with each state funding its own building and displays. Arkansas' participation in numerous world's fairs in the United States presented an opportunity to advertise the state's accomplishments and promote settlement.

The octagonal Arkansas building at the Centennial Exposition was constructed entirely from native Arkansas woods, and a large, bronzed iron acanthus fountain donated by the Little Rock and Pine Bluff Women's Centennial Club adorned the center of the octagonal exhibition room. Cotton plants by the thousands were also displayed, and visitors took cotton bolls as souvenirs, as well as sacks of shelled corn. A variety of minerals on display included iron, zinc, silver, copper, lead, granite, limestone, kaolin clay, coal and more. The Arkansas women's reception room exhibited portraits of prominent Arkansans such as Chester Ashley and Sandy Faulkner, as well as a painting titled "The Arkansas Traveler," complemented by the "Arkansas Traveler" tune played on a piano.

Although displayed in the Woman's Pavilion rather than the state exhibit, the butter sculpture "Dreaming Iolanthe," made by Caroline Brooks, a Helena resident, attracted considerable praise and attention. As people began to question its authenticity, she re-created it as a special demonstration of her technique. Brooks may have inspired future butter sculptures on a larger scale that appeared in subsequent state and world fairs.

The Columbian Exposition in Chicago opened in 1893. Although business leaders met in 1891 to encourage Arkansas' participation in the Columbian Exposition, the state Legislature did not appropriate funding for the state's exhibition until 1893, and then appropriated a much smaller sum than had been requested. Jean Loughborough-Douglass designed the state building, which is described as either French Rococo or Renaissance style. In the center of the rotunda's court, a fountain designed by Sarah Ellsworth of Hot Springs featured crystals from the area, with the basin of the fountain being formed from granite from Little Rock. A 14,000-pound piece of zinc from Marion County, measuring 6 feet long, 7 feet wide, went on display in the Mining Building. One demonstration of state forests was a specimen of oak that measured 125 feet high and 33 feet in circumference at a foot above the ground, said to rival California's "Hooker Oak." A large relief map of Arkansas made by state geologist John C. Branner outlined the locations of the mineral deposits, timber, prairies and swamp lands, acknowledging the diversity of the resources within the state.

Inspired by Arkansas' display, the musical DeMoss family composed the song, "My Happy Little Home in Arkansas." The song described Arkansas as "ever green" and where "famous premium apples grow," and as a place that grows cotton, cane, and every kind of grain.

The 1904 Louisiana Purchase Exposition (aka World's Fair) in St. Louis celebrated the Louisiana Purchase. The state building was designed in the Neoclassical style by Frank W. Gibb of Little Rock. The Arkansas Mines and Metallurgy display in the Palace of Mines and Metallurgy included aluminum ore, Arkansas bauxite, phosphate rock, coal from the Consolidated Anthracite Coal Co. in Spadra, and cases of quartz crystals. After the exposition ended, A.F. Wolf bought the Arkansas building, and it was reconstructed in Fayetteville at Mount Nord to serve as a private residence.

Such exhibitions of "progress" as the World's Fairs did not readily include Black accomplishments since Emancipation, and Blacks fought discrimination and exclusion from the fairs from the beginning. Arkansas' exhibits were no different. As reported in the Arkansas Gazette, the state exhibit in 1893 presented an educational display that included student work from Arkansas' "colored" schools. The only other mention of Blacks directly involved in state exhibits was in 1902, when the Arkansas Negro Department formed to represent Arkansas' Black citizens in the forthcoming St. Louis fair. Although none of the final publications mention any displays by the Negro Department, additional research needs to be conducted in this area.

Arkansas participated in a few other fairs on a small scale — the World's Industrial and Cotton Centennial (New Orleans, 1884–85); the Cotton States and International Exposition (Atlanta, 1895); the Trans-Mississippi International Exposition (Omaha, 1898); and the Golden Gate International Exposition (San Francisco, 1939) — but these are not as well documented. Arkansas' participation in another major fair occurred in 1939 with The World of Tomorrow in New York, but the state's participation in this fair was funded by individuals and businesses rather than with tax money. The state's display at this exposition focused more on advertising tourism as well as Arkansas life. The main attraction in the state building consisted of two films called "Life in Arkansas" and "Forward Arkansas," showcasing the state's resorts, scenery, education, agriculture, game and fish, and industrial investment opportunities.

— Alana Embry

This story is adapted by Guy Lancaster from the online Encyclopedia of Arkansas, a project of the Central Arkansas Library System.