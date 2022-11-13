FYI: An Entertainment Calendar featuring art, books, theater and more

Nov. 13 (Sunday)

"The Unimaginable Journey of Peter Ertel" -- Film screening & discussion, 1-4 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

"Chicago" -- Celebrating 25 years of "razzle dazzle," 2 p.m., Walton Arts Center, 495 Dickson St. in Fayetteville. $41-$110. waltonartscenter.org.

"Peter Pan Jr.: The Musical" -- Presented by Arts Live Theatre, 2 p.m., Clapp Auditorium at Mount Sequoyah, 150 N. Skyline Drive in Fayetteville. $12-$15; $10 per person tickets for groups of 10 or more are available by calling 521-4932 or emailing info@artslivetheatre.com.

"Coffee Shop" -- An original comedy by Jamie Lambdin-Bolin, 2 p.m. Nov. 13; again Nov. 16-19, Fort Smith Little Theatre, 401 N. Sixth St. $12 except opening night, which is $20. fslt.org or 783-2966.

"God of Carnage" -- A playground altercation between 11-year-old boys brings together two sets of Brooklyn parents for a meeting to resolve the matter, 2 p.m. Nov. 13; 7:30 p.m. Nov. 16-18; 2 p.m. Nov. 20, University Theatre on the University of Arkansas campus in Fayetteville. $5-$20. uark.universitytickets.com.

Nov. 14 (Monday)

Drop-In Tour: Collection Highlights -- 11:30 a.m. Monday, Thursday & Sunday, 2 p.m. Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Critical Conversations -- National Archives Museum, noon, Crystal Bridges Museum via Zoom. Free. Register at 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Book Talk -- "Maus" by Art Spiegelman, 1 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Architecture -- 1 p.m. Monday, Thursday, Sunday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Not Your Mama's Romance Book Club -- "Riley Thorn and the Dead Guy Next Door" by Lucy Score, with special guest Natalie Duke, audiobook narrator, 5 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Yoga at FPL -- 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 15 (Tuesday)

Mindfulness Meditation -- 5:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

We Know Whodunit Book Club -- "Outfox" by Sandra Brown, 6 p.m., Springdale Public Library. Free. springdalelibrary.org.

Nov. 16 (Wednesday)

Gentle Flow Yoga -- 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Drop-In Tour: Big Picture -- Art, architecture and nature, 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

3 In 30 -- Three artworks in 30 minutes, 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Friday & Saturday, Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Public Book Club -- "Built: The Hidden Stories Behind Our Structures," 1 p.m., Library at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Brainteasers -- 3 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Art Talk -- With Sean Fitzgibbon, author of "What Follows Is True: Crescent Hotel," 6 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Nov. 17 (Thursday)

Book Lover's Club -- 10 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Adult Recess -- Christmas cards & tags, 10:30 a.m.-noon, Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

We're Hooked Crafting Club -- 1 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Critical Intersections -- Housing as a Human Right, 1:30 p.m., Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

True Crime Club -- With Janie Nesbitt Jones, author of "The Arkansas Hitchhike Killer," 5:30 p.m., Bella Vista Public Library. Free. bvpl.org.

Cocktail Tour -- Public & Private Spaces of the Bachman-Wilson House, 6 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. $20. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Arkansas' Greatest Hits -- Tim Ernst's 20th Picture Book Tour, 6 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

"Hartseer" -- Devised theater presented by the UAFS Drama Club, 7 p.m. Nov. 17-19 with a matinee at 3 p.m. Nov. 19, Breedlove Auditorium at the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith. $10. 788-7300.

Nov. 18 (Friday)

Winter Yoga Series -- With Cocoon Yoga Lab, noon, Bentonville Public Library. Free. Register at bentonvillelibrary.org.

Drop-In Tour: Art Trail -- Sculpture & nature, 1 p.m., Garrison Lobby at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Gallery Talk -- Miguel Gutierrez, 1 p.m., Early American Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Mandala Stone Painting -- 3:30 p.m., Fort Smith Public Library. Free. Register at fortsmithlibrary.org by Nov. 17.

Best in Glass -- Turn Up the Heat with Chef Timothy Ordway, 6 p.m., Eleven at Crystal Bridges Museum. $79. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Nov. 19 (Saturday)

Super Saturday -- "Beyond the Circle Dancers," 10 a.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Introduction to Genealogy -- 10 a.m.-noon, Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Game On! -- Celebrate International Games Month with board games, team games, old games and new games, 10 a.m.-2 p.m., Fort Smith Windsor Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

Meditation & Art -- 10:30 a.m., Contemporary Art Gallery at Crystal Bridges Museum. $5. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Holiday Book Festival -- Hosted by the Village Lake Writers & Poets, 1-4 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. www.villagelake.org.

Selections From "The Nutcracker" -- With NWA Ballet Theatre, 2 p.m., Bentonville Public Library. Free. bentonvillelibrary.org.

Mountain Street Stage -- The Gravel Yard, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Victory Film Series -- "The Nightmare Before Christmas," 7 p.m., Arkansas Public Theatre at the Victory in Rogers. $12. arkansaspublictheatre.org.

SoNA Beyond -- "Latin Traces" with a world premiere by Carolina Noguera, 7:30 p.m., 214 CACHE, 214 S. Main St. in Springdale. Free. sonamusic.org/sona-beyond/voces-latin-traces.

Nov. 20 (Sunday)

Family Day -- Fashion Forward, noon-4 p.m., museum wide at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

Apple Butter Tasting -- 1-5 p.m., Bella Vista Historical Museum. bellavistamuseum.org, 855-2335.

An Afternoon with the Composer -- Verdi, 2 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org.

Let There Be Light -- Nature photography by Steven Hunter, 2:30 p.m., Fort Smith Main Library. Free. fortsmithlibrary.org.

On Show

"Ken Smith's Buffalo River Country" -- Remembering the creation of the national river, through December, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. 750-8165 or shilohmuseum.org.

"Digi Know" -- A photographic exhibit that illustrates an era when a photo was a precious thing and shows visitors how historic photos are digitized to preserve these stories of our people and our past, all summer, Shiloh Museum of Ozark History in Springdale. Free. shilohmuseum.org.

"Math Moves! Experiencing Ratio and Proportion" -- Allows kids and families to "playfully investigate ratios and proportions by using their bodies and gestures," all year, Scott Family Amazeum in Bentonville. $10. amazeum.org.

"A Dash of Apple Vinegar" -- A celebration of the apple industry in Rogers, through Dec. 31, Rogers Historical Museum. Free. 621-1154 or rogershistoricalmuseum.org.

"Listening Forest" -- Through Jan. 1, Crystal Bridges Museum. $15-$27 for adults, $7-$15 for children. crystalbridges.org.

"We the People: The Radical Notion of Democracy" -- Through Jan. 2, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. 657-2335 or crystalbridges.org.

"The Worst-Case Scenario Survival Experience" -- Tuesday and Wednesday from noon to 6 p.m.; Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m.; and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. extended through Jan. 12, The JTL Shop on Emma Avenue in downtown Springdale. $6-$12. thejonescenter.net.

"Fashioning America" -- American fashion history through some recognizable names -- Ralph Lauren, Nike, Vera Wang, Levi-Strauss -- but more so through "little-known fashion heroes," through Jan. 30, Crystal Bridges Museum. $12. crystalbridges.org.

"Entre/Between" -- Presenting works that speak to Latinx histories living within and between the United States, through March 20, Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

"Architecture at Home" -- Five housing prototypes intended to act as a conversation starter for how to improve the places where people live, through 2023, Orchard Trail at Crystal Bridges Museum. Free. crystalbridges.org.

-- Becca Martin-Brown

bmartin@nwaonline.com

