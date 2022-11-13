Game time!





Autumn is hunting season, and Arkansans are looking for tasty ideas to spice up all the fresh wild game they've obtained.

Many of us already have a deer in the freezer from early archery season or muzzleloader season. By Monday, thousands more deer will be on the menu after the first weekend of modern gun deer season.

Also, many hunters took early road trips to bag pheasants and quail in South Dakota, Kansas and Oklahoma. It's all delicious, especially if you take the time to make it special.

VENISON

Pan frying venison is a traditional way to prepare deer in Arkansas. It works when you're pinched for time, but it doesn't do justice to venison's rich, woodsy flavor. Frying also dries the meat, which makes it tough and chewy.

Because deer meat is so lean, it benefits greatly from added fat. Slow, even cooking also locks in moisture and helps tenderize backstraps and tenderloins.

One of our favorite methods is to slice a section of backstrap into a roast. Sprinkle the exterior liberally with garlic powder, as well as your desired amount of salt and pepper. You might even consider butterflying the roast and stuffing cream cheese into the crevice.

We love to mix seasonings, so we often sprinkle some combination of Cavender's All-Purpose Greek seasoning, Badia All-Purpose Ranch Seasoning and McCormick Grill Mates Roasted Garlic and Herb Seasoning. We might use one or all, depending on how radical we feel.

As a final touch, we wrap the roast with bacon strips in a spiraling arrangement and secure the bacon to the roast with toothpicks.

Smoking is a good way to prepare the roast. We also like the effect of resting the roast in a shallow reservoir of garlic infused olive oil. Cover the roast and bake it at 350 degrees until its interior attains the shade of pink you like. If you like your roast well done, well, bless your heart.

Serve with rice or potatoes. We prefer our potatoes creamed. Corn and sweet peas are good accompaniments, as well.

PHEASANT

We have a lot of South Dakota pheasants in our freezer, and it's challenging to find new ways to prepare them. Pheasant is also hard to work with because it is mostly white and very lean.

My daughter Brooke contrived a very tasty recipe involving Jasmine rice, sausage and shrimp.

First, she cut the breast meat into small chunks. She also sliced a Johnsonville bratwurst into thin discs and sauteed them, along with the shrimp, in truffle-infused olive oil. She seasoned the mix with Cavenders, Grill Mates Garlic and Herb Seasoning, a dash of strawberry balsamic vinaigrette dressing, and sliced jalapeno peppers.

She prepared the rice as directed which formed a bed for the tasty proteins. It was consumed rapidly and with great satisfaction.

QUAIL

Bobwhite quail is similar to pheasant except that it is much smaller, which means it is easier to dry its delicate texture to cardboard. Slow cooking in a small crock pot preserves their moisture.

We placed the quail in the crock pot with two cups of water. We added Cavenders, jalapenos, and a liberal amount of Frank's RedHot Stinging Honey Garlic powder. We added asparagus, which was a mistake, and dry lentils. We turned the crock pot on its "Low" setting and let it work its magic for five hours.

The result was a nice, rich stew.

The foretaste was very hot on the tongue, but the garlic pushed the heat aside with a rich, full flavor that filled the palate like a mushroom cloud. The honey provided a sweet, subtle aftertaste. The lentils, full, tender, nicely complemented the quail's texture.

Initially, the asparagus corrupted the whole thing. It added an unwelcome taste that waged war against the other flavors. My daughter Claire, who is in culinary school at Pulaski Technical College, pronounced the effort a failure and refused to eat any more of it.

However, after a day in the refrigerator, the flavors melded and neutralized the effect of the asparagus. As tends to happen with stews and soups, this one got progressively better each day.

Nevertheless, the asparagus added nothing constructive. We won't use it in this recipe again, but next time we will probably add baby potatoes.





Sauteed in olive oil with sliced bratwurst and shrimp and a medley of seasonings, pheasant is very tasty served over a bed of Jasmine rice. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)





