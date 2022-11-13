North Little Rock notebook: Garbage containers now being delivered; Northern Lights fest scheduled Saturday; 4 sessions to focus on career academies

Garbage containers now being delivered

The city of North Little Rock has bought 96-gallon garbage containers for all single-family residents, and also purchased side-loading sanitation trucks.

The new garbage containers are being delivered to North Little Rock residents. Officials said it will take some time to distribute the new containers across the city.

The new containers will be used starting the week of Dec. 12, so residents should not use the new containers until their regularly scheduled day of pick-up during that week, officials said. Residents can either keep their old container for storage or place the old container on the street the week of Dec. 12 labeled "PLEASE REMOVE," officials said.

Because of supply chain issues, a smaller container or an additional container won't be available until 2023, the city said.

Residents should place the container on a flat surface, closest to the street; at least 3 feet from from other containers, utility poles, mailboxes or other objects; place the opening toward the street and the handle toward the residence; and place all garbage inside the container, loose or bagged.

Residents who have only street parking should make arrangements on the day of pickup as they have done with Waste Management pickup, the city said.

Any questions or requests can be sent via email to nlrsanitation@nlr.ar.gov or by calling (501) 906-6327.

Northern Lights fest scheduled Saturday

The North Little Rock Convention & Visitors Bureau, the city of North Little Rock and Argenta Downtown Council are preparing for the annual Northern Lights holiday festival, from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Argenta Plaza, 510 Main Street, on Saturday.

Northern Lights will have food trucks and a holiday market with more than 20 local vendors. North Little Rock's two breweries, Flyway Brewing and Diamond Bear Brewing Company, will serve during the event. For attendees who want mixed drinks or more food options, restaurants and bars within the Argenta Outdoor Dining District will allow patrons to order to-go beverages to consume within dining district boundaries, which include Argenta Plaza.

From 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., "Santa's Workshop" will have free childrens' holiday activities. Families will be able to take photos with Santa and the 38-foot Christmas tree. Local band Mayday by Midnight will perform on the Argenta Plaza stage before and after the fireworks show at 7:30 p.m.

The event is scheduled to end at about 8:30 p.m. More information is available at https://bit.ly/3hFhW4I.

4 sessions to focus on career academies

The North Little Rock School District will hold four informational sessions about the career academies coming to North Little Rock High School in the 2023-24 academic year.

The high school will have three career academies:

• The Academy of Business, Hospitality and Future Technology: Banking Services; Programming and Software Development; and Travel and Tourism.

• The Academy of Digital Visual & Performing Arts: Dance, Journalism and Broadcasting, Theatre and Visual Arts.

• The Academy of Health & Human Services: Family and Consumer Services; Teaching and Training; and Therapeutic Services.

The informational sessions -- which are scheduled from 5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. -- are open to families, not just students, and people can attend the meetings at any location.

The schedule is:

• Tuesday: North Little Rock High School, 201 W. 22nd St.

• Nov. 29: North Little Rock Middle School Seventh and Eighth Grade Campus, 2400 Lakeview Road.

• Dec. 8: Lakewood Elementary School, 1800 Fairway Ave.

• Dec. 13: Boone Park Elementary School, 1400 Crutcher St.

Current ninth graders are enrolled in Freshman Academy. They will select a career academy and will take the first level of their chosen pathway as a sophomore, according to the district.

Students will graduate from high school with an industry certification or college credit.