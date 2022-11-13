Golden Lions can’t stop flood of points

PINE BLUFF -- A late first-half touchdown for the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff roared of a potential momentum swing.

None came, and the flood of points started in the first half for Prairie View A&M and continued throughout the game, ending in a 55-24 victory for the Panthers at Simmons Bank Field on Saturday.

"We got on a good roll and then we just kind of lost it," UAPB senior quarterback Skyler Perry said. "It was kind of downhill after that."

UAPB's points dam broke for a 21-point Prairie View second quarter, but with 37 seconds left before halftime, senior punter Luis Reyes dropped a low snap and was recovered in Prairie View's end zone by freshman Kenji Lewis to put UAPB within 28-17.

Nevertheless, Prairie View's points parade marched into the second half and did not stop until late in the fourth quarter.

"We just didn't get enough possessions in the second half," Perry said.

Prairie View (6-4, 5-2 SWAC) started the third quarter with touchdown passes from junior quarterback Trazon Connley of 9 and 40 yards to senior running back Bernard Goodwater and senior receiver Jahquan Bloomfield, respectively. The second score gave Prairie View a 41-17 lead with 5:03 left in the third quarter.

For the game, Connley completed 8 of 15 passes for 193 yards and a career-best 5 touchdowns.

"I thought maybe I had thrown for three," Connley said. "I don't really keep track of that."

Prairie View Coach Bubba McDowell said Connley was unable to practice in the days proceeding the game because of a shoulder injury from Prairie View's 23-16 loss to Alcorn State last weekend.

"I didn't see [Connley's game] coming because he didn't practice all week," McDowell said.

Reserve sophomore quarterback Chris Herron's 29-yard touchdown run gave Prairie View a 48-17 lead late in the third quarter. Herron threw a 17-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Justin Hammond to put Prairie View's lead at 55-17 with 5:33 left in the fourth quarter.

The Golden Lions (2-8, 0-7) finished the scoring when Perry, in the last home game of his college career, threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Lewis with 2:53 left.

Perry completed 15 of 27 passes for 171 yards and 1 touchdown. UAPB sophomore running back Kayvon Britten led all rushers with 89 yards and 1 touchdown on 18 carries.

UAPB scored the game's first 10 points with a 37-yard field goal by senior Cristofer Thompson with 10:08 left in the first quarter and a 3-yard touchdown run by Britten five minutes later.

"We started off slow," Connley said. "We didn't execute in the beginning. We just had to turn it up a little bit and get our focus back."

Prairie View scored the next 28 points, an onslaught that began four plays after Britten's touchdown with a 3-yard touchdown run by sophomore running back Ja'den Stewart with 3:45 left in the first quarter. The scoring run by Stewart was set in part by a 45-yard pass from Connley to junior receiver Jailon Howard.

"We made [a] few minor mistakes that knocked us off the will that we had," Perry said. "We jumped out early, and then they kind of stampeded after that."

A 15-yard pass from Connley to senior receiver Travion Jones put Prairie View's lead at 21-10 late in the second quarter.

A fumble on the subsequent 39-yard kickoff return by UAPB junior Maurice Lloyd was recovered by placekicker Luis Reyes to give the Panthers possession at the UAPB 42. Seven plays later, Connley threw a 14-yard pass to junior receiver Ty Holden and Prairie View's lead 28-10 with 3:10 left before halftime.

"UAPB is a good team that's growing," McDowell said. "With the running game they have, if they get a good quarterback next year, they'll be back."