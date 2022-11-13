Goodwill to open center on Cantrell

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas announced Tuesday that it will open a new retail, donation and career services facility in Little Rock's Riverdale Center.

The facility, which will be at 2516 Cantrell Road in Little Rock, will hold a grand opening on Dec. 8.

As with other Goodwill stores, the Riverdale Center site will open fully stocked and offer clothing, shoes, handbags, accessories, housewares, books, linens, games, athletic equipment and furniture, in addition to other merchandise. The donation drop-off, located on the back side of the building, will be operational once the retail space opens.

The new facility will include a Career Services Center with a conference room and staff offering career assessment, counseling and coaching. The staff can also provide interview preparation, job readiness training, job search, resume assistance and a Career Readiness Certification.

Goodwill Industries of Arkansas is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to changing lives through education, training and employment.