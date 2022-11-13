Great American Conference football roundups

HARDING 55, ARKANSAS TECH 10

Harding University (9-2, 9-2) racked up 530 yards of total offense, 487 of them on the ground, as the Bisons built a 35-3 halftime lead and never looked back against Arkansas Tech University (5-6, 5-6) at First Security Stadium in Searcy.

Harding scored 28 unanswered points in the first quarter and into early in the second. Braden Jay scored on runs of 1 and 38 yards, Blake Delacruz added a 72-yard touchdown run and Chauncey had a 29-yard touchdown run. After Jesus Zizumbo hit a 33-yard field goal to make it 28-3, Stone Sheffield scored on a 7-yard run to give the Bisons a 35-3 halftime lead.

Delacruz had a 39-yard touchdown in the third quarter for Harding. Cole Keylon added a 2-yard touchdown run and Josh Jones added a 1-yard score in the fourth quarter.

Jordan Edington scored Arkansas Tech's lone touchdown on a 1-yard run.

Delacruz finished with 116 yards rushing on just 4 carries, his longest a 72-yard run. Martin had 10 carries for 66 yards, while Jay had 65 yards on 3 carries and Sheffield ran for 64 yards on 6 carries.

SOUTHERN ARKANSAS 20, ARKANSAS-MONTICELLO 7

Southern Arkansas University (5-6, 5-6) scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to beat the Universtiy of Arkansas-Monticello (3-8, 3-8) at Willis "Convoy" Leslie Cotton Boll Stadium in Monticello.

A 1-yard touchdown run by SAU's Jariq Scales in the first quarter and a 28-yard touchdown pass from UAM quarterback Edwin Kleinpeter to Jordan Mansfield in the second tied the game 7-7 going into the fourth quarter.

The Muleriders then used touchdown runs of 20 yards by OB Jones and 26 yards from Kadyn Roach to take control of the game.

SAU managed 445 yards of total offense, with 287 of it coming on the ground. Jones finished with 114 yards rushing on 19 carries, and went 15-of-21 passing for 145 yards. Scales ran for 88 yards on 20 carries.

UAM had 345 yards of total offense, with 234 coming through the air. Kleinpeter was 17-of-27 passing for 231 yards.