Hawgs for a Cause aids AEDD at catered affair





Hawgs for a Cause made a move back to the atrium of the Holiday Inn Little Rock Airport-Conference Center for more room.

Otherwise, the fundraiser for Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled -- sponsored by the agency's auxiliary, and which took place Oct. 27 -- was its usual cornucopia of Arkansas Razorback-fueled fun: A sponsor appreciation reception, complete with nibbles and Hogtinis. Hog-related silent auction items. A barbeque buffet dinner, compliments of Dena and Buddy Rhoads of Woo Pig Q-ee and their Razorback-shaped grill. A hog call by Brother Rufus J. Hogg, aka Craig O'Neill.

Jay Ramsey of RX Catering was presented with the Champion for a Cause Award. Gaylen McGee conducted the live auction with his usual vigor/humor, hawking such items as a two-night cabin stay near the Little Red River and a Jack Daniels Distillery tour and tastings in Nashville, Tenn.

A raffle drawing rounded out the event, for which the hotel was first a venue in 2019 after having traditionally taken place at the AEDD Multipurpose Center.

