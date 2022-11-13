Sections
WOO PIG!

Hawgs for a Cause aids AEDD at catered affair

by Helaine Williams | Today at 2:07 a.m.
Jeff Perez, Mary Hooks, Shelly Evans of Benton and Jessica Anderson of Bryant at Hawgs for a Cause, the yearly fundraiser for Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled, whose 2022 event took place Oct. 27 at the Holiday Inn Little Rock Airport-Conference Center. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Helaine R. Williams)


Hawgs for a Cause made a move back to the atrium of the Holiday Inn Little Rock Airport-Conference Center for more room.

Otherwise, the fundraiser for Arkansas Enterprises for the Developmentally Disabled -- sponsored by the agency's auxiliary, and which took place Oct. 27 -- was its usual cornucopia of Arkansas Razorback-fueled fun: A sponsor appreciation reception, complete with nibbles and Hogtinis. Hog-related silent auction items. A barbeque buffet dinner, compliments of Dena and Buddy Rhoads of Woo Pig Q-ee and their Razorback-shaped grill. A hog call by Brother Rufus J. Hogg, aka Craig O'Neill.

Jay Ramsey of RX Catering was presented with the Champion for a Cause Award. Gaylen McGee conducted the live auction with his usual vigor/humor, hawking such items as a two-night cabin stay near the Little Red River and a Jack Daniels Distillery tour and tastings in Nashville, Tenn.

A raffle drawing rounded out the event, for which the hotel was first a venue in 2019 after having traditionally taken place at the AEDD Multipurpose Center.

-- Story and photos by Helaine R. Williams



