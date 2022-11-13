High school basketball roundups

SATURDAY'S ROUNDUPS

GIRLS

CONWAY 78, NASHVILLE 67 Chloe Clardy scored 21 of her 32 points in the second half as Conway (3-0) won the Dandra Thomas Invitational. Emerie Bohanon had 21 points and Savannah Scott finished with 16 points for the Lady Wampus Cats, who led 37-25 and 59-44 after three quarters. Kyleigh Scoggins tallied 12 points to lead three players in doubles for Nashville (2-1). Caroline Dean totaled 11 points and Shalyn Lyle ended with 10 points for the Scrapperettes.

SALEM 58, RIVERSIDE 42 Marleigh Sellars scored 25 points for Salem (1-0), which broke free in its season opener. Greenly Hall added 11 points for the Lady Greyhounds.

FRIDAY'S LATE GAMES

BOYS

eSTEM 71, DERMOTT 59 Justin May finished with 20 points, 4 rebounds and 3 assists to lead eStem (7-1) to victory. Dequrion Barrow had 11 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals for the Mets, who were coming off a 76-75 overtime win over Guy-Perkins on Thursday behind Elijah Estrada's 21 points. Barrow had 14 points and May added 12.

SPRINGDALE 59, SYLVAN HILLS 53 Isaiah Sealy poured in 21 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists to lead Springdale (1-0) in a benefit victory. Tevin Tate tossed in 15 points and grabbed 8 rebounds, while Aiden Gazaway had 13 points and 6 rebounds for the Bulldogs. DeCarter Coleman had 21 points for Sylvan Hills (0-1).

GIRLS

FAYETTEVILLE 57, JONESBORO 50 Wynter Beck's 16 points allowed Fayetteville (1-1) to hold on in the consolation round of the Dandra Thomas Invitational. Jayla Johnson scored 11 points, and Maiesha Washington followed with 10 points for the Lady Bulldogs. Bramyia Johnson had 16 points to lead Jonesboro (0-2). Allannah Orsby added 14 points.

ROGERS HERITAGE 52, MAUMELLE 15 Carlee Casteel delivered 20 points for Rogers Heritage (1-0), which had no trouble in its first game of the season. Sophie Sarratt chimed in with 10 points for the Lady War Eagles.