High school rankings

Overall Top 10
RK. TEAM;CONFERENCE;RECORD
1. Bryant;7A-Central;9-0
COMMENT The Hornets carry a 50-game win streak against in-state competition into their matchup with Rogers.
2. Cabot;7A-Central;8-2
COMMENT The Panthers have not lost to any of the teams below them in the rankings. That will be tested against a hungry Bentonville West squad.
3. Conway;7A-Central;9-2
COMMENT The Wampus Cats scored a statewide-high 68 points to open their playoff run.
4. Bentonville;7A-West;9-1
COMMENT The Tigers will look to avoid repeating last season's disappointment when they host North Little Rock next week.
5. Greenwood;6A-West;8-2
COMMENT Russellville's win over West Memphis sets up a clash with Greenwood.
6. Pulaski Academy;6A-West;9-1
COMMENT The Bruins will look to fend off a surging Mountain Home squad at home.
7. Little Rock Catholic;6A-East;10-0
COMMENT The Rockets will look to show their undefeated regular season wasn't all for not as they host familiar face Little Rock Christian.
8. Fayetteville;7A-West;7-3
COMMENT The Bulldogs' offense will meet its match when Conway comes to town.
9. Little Rock Parkview;5A-South;8-2
COMMENT The Patriots will take center stage as the lone Thursday night game, hosting Wynne.
10. Arkadelphia;4A-7;8-0
COMMENT The Badgers' starters got to rest in the second half as they cruised past Clinton to open the playoffs.
CLASS 7A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Bryant;7A-Central;8-0
2. Cabot;7A-Central;8-2
3. Conway;7A-Central;9-1
4. Bentonville;7A-West;9-1
5. Fayetteville;7A-West;7-3
6. Bentonville West;7A-West;8-3
CLASS 6A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Greenwood 6A-West 8-2
2. Pulaski Academy 6A-West 9-1
3. Little Rock Catholic 6A-East 10-0
4. Little Rock Christian 6A-West 8-2
5. Lake Hamilton 6A-West 8-2
6. Benton 6A-East 8-2
CLASS 5A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Little Rock Parkview;5A-South;9-2
3. Shiloh Christian;5A-West;10-1
2. Joe T. Robinson;5A-Central;10-1
4. Mills;5A-Central;10-1
5. Camden Fairview;5A-South;9-2
6. Valley View;5A-East;9-2
CLASS 4A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Arkadelphia;4A-7;9-0
2. Harding Academy;4A-2;9-0
3. Malvern;4A-7;8-2
4. Warren;4A-8;10-1
5. Elkins;4A-1;9-1
6. Pocahontas;4A-3;10-1
CLASS 3A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Prescott;3A-5;10-0
2. Charleston;3A-1;10-1
3. Rison;3A-6;9-0
4. Melbourne;3A-2;10-0
5. Booneville;3A-1;9-2
6. Glen Rose;3A-4;7-2
CLASS 2A
RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.
1. Hazen;2A-4;10-0
2. Carlisle;2A-4;9-1
3. Des Arc;2A-2;7-3
4. Mount Ida;2A-3;8-2
5. East Poinsett County;2A-2;9-2
6. Marked Tree;2A-2;9-2