High school rankings

1. Bryant;7A-Central;9-0

COMMENT The Hornets carry a 50-game win streak against in-state competition into their matchup with Rogers.

2. Cabot;7A-Central;8-2

COMMENT The Panthers have not lost to any of the teams below them in the rankings. That will be tested against a hungry Bentonville West squad.

3. Conway;7A-Central;9-2

COMMENT The Wampus Cats scored a statewide-high 68 points to open their playoff run.

4. Bentonville;7A-West;9-1

COMMENT The Tigers will look to avoid repeating last season's disappointment when they host North Little Rock next week.

5. Greenwood;6A-West;8-2

COMMENT Russellville's win over West Memphis sets up a clash with Greenwood.

6. Pulaski Academy;6A-West;9-1

COMMENT The Bruins will look to fend off a surging Mountain Home squad at home.

7. Little Rock Catholic;6A-East;10-0

COMMENT The Rockets will look to show their undefeated regular season wasn't all for not as they host familiar face Little Rock Christian.

8. Fayetteville;7A-West;7-3

COMMENT The Bulldogs' offense will meet its match when Conway comes to town.

9. Little Rock Parkview;5A-South;8-2

COMMENT The Patriots will take center stage as the lone Thursday night game, hosting Wynne.

10. Arkadelphia;4A-7;8-0

COMMENT The Badgers' starters got to rest in the second half as they cruised past Clinton to open the playoffs.

CLASS 7A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Bryant;7A-Central;8-0

2. Cabot;7A-Central;8-2

3. Conway;7A-Central;9-1

4. Bentonville;7A-West;9-1

5. Fayetteville;7A-West;7-3

6. Bentonville West;7A-West;8-3

CLASS 6A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Greenwood 6A-West 8-2

2. Pulaski Academy 6A-West 9-1

3. Little Rock Catholic 6A-East 10-0

4. Little Rock Christian 6A-West 8-2

5. Lake Hamilton 6A-West 8-2

6. Benton 6A-East 8-2

CLASS 5A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Little Rock Parkview;5A-South;9-2

3. Shiloh Christian;5A-West;10-1

2. Joe T. Robinson;5A-Central;10-1

4. Mills;5A-Central;10-1

5. Camden Fairview;5A-South;9-2

6. Valley View;5A-East;9-2

CLASS 4A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Arkadelphia;4A-7;9-0

2. Harding Academy;4A-2;9-0

3. Malvern;4A-7;8-2

4. Warren;4A-8;10-1

5. Elkins;4A-1;9-1

6. Pocahontas;4A-3;10-1

CLASS 3A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Prescott;3A-5;10-0

2. Charleston;3A-1;10-1

3. Rison;3A-6;9-0

4. Melbourne;3A-2;10-0

5. Booneville;3A-1;9-2

6. Glen Rose;3A-4;7-2

CLASS 2A

RK. TEAM;CONF.;REC.

1. Hazen;2A-4;10-0

2. Carlisle;2A-4;9-1

3. Des Arc;2A-2;7-3

4. Mount Ida;2A-3;8-2

5. East Poinsett County;2A-2;9-2

6. Marked Tree;2A-2;9-2