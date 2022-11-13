Holiday celebrations start Nov. 18 in Fayetteville, Nov. 19 in Bentonville

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas -- all over downtown that is. Lighting ceremonies begin this weekend in downtown Bentonville and Fayetteville while Eureka Springs shops deck their windows for the holiday season.

The Fayetteville Parks and Recreation Department started hanging LED lights in October for the Nov. 18 lighting night for the Lights of the Ozarks display at the Fayetteville square.

"They start prior to Halloween, and so it's always funny. People always ask if we're hanging up Halloween night lights. Nope. It's just quite a process. The team at Parks [and Recreation] works really, really hard, but they do have to start it in early October," says Molly Rawn, CEO of Experience Fayetteville.

Once the lights starting glowing, the Lights of the Ozarks parade begins around 6 p.m.

"We are happy to celebrate that Dr. John L Colbert, superintendent of the Fayetteville Public Schools, is going to be our grand marshal. This is our way to celebrate and thank him and honor him for 47 years of service to public education at Fayetteville schools, which is just incredible," Rawn adds. "Also this year, Santa's got some upgraded digs. When kids and families come out to meet Santa Claus and get their picture with Santa, he is in an igloo of sorts."

After the Friday night parade, Rawn says that folks should check Experience Fayetteville for Santa's other appearances during the Lights of the Ozarks, which will glow until Jan. 1, 2023. There will be a "Letters To Santa" box at the Experience Fayetteville office on the corner of the square.

"People should know that the event kicks off around 6 o'clock. It won't start right at 6," Rawn says. The annual lighting event and parade are back at full force this year after smaller events the last two years.

Downtown Bentonville celebrates the season on Nov. 19 with performances starting at 4 p.m. by Adrija Dance, Mariachi Amistad, Turning Pointe Dance Center, Ra-Ve Cultural Foundation, Ozark Ballet Theater, Beer & Hymns, Ocean Waves and Chinese Association of Northwest Arkansas on the Main Stage downtown. There will also be a Santa workshop that has crafts and activities for kids and pictures with Santa. Lighting of the Downtown Bentonville Square begins promptly at 6 p.m.

"Experiencing the holidays in Downtown Bentonville is magical!" enthuses Dana Sargent Schlagenhaft, Downtown Bentonville's communications director. "Our team loves to produce the city of Bentonville's lighting of the square to kick off this special season with our community and flip the switch to brighten up the Bentonville square. It's a great way to showcase the miles and miles of holiday lights (35-plus miles of lights!) that Bentonville's Parks and Recreation team has been working on for months!"

Over in Eureka Springs, the annual Holiday Window Decorating Contest starts on Nov. 14 in shop windows all over downtown. Visitors are invited to "stroll the shops and vote for their favorite display." The winner will be announced on Dec. 10 at Basin Spring Park.

Photos for voting and more information on all things Christmas in Eureka Springs at christmasineureka.com.

Bentonville

• Lighting of the Bentonville Square -- Bentonville Parks and Recreation lights up the downtown square in Bentonville at 6 p.m. Nov. 19. downtownbentonville.org

• Bentonville Christmas Parade -- 6 p.m. Dec. 10 in downtown Bentonville. This year's theme is "Colors of the Season." Find out more about the parade and the route at downtownbentonville.org.

• "The Nutcracker" -- The classic ballet is presented by Northwest Arkansas Ballet at 7 p.m. Dec. 2 and 1 & 7 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Arend Arts Center in Bentonville. Tickets are $25-$35 at nwaballet.com/the-nutcracker.

Eureka Springs

• Holiday Window Decorating Contest -- Voting begins on Nov. 14 for the favorite shop window in downtown Eureka Springs. Winner will be announced Dec. 10 at Basin Spring Park. Vote at christmasineureka.com/holiday-window-decorating-contest.

• Drive-Through Light Display -- At the Great Passion Play starts on Nov. 24 and continues until Dec. 31 at 935 Passion Play Road. www.greatpassionplay.org/christmas.

• Snow Train Village -- With 300 buildings from a 1930s to 1950s landscape of small-town America, three Lionel 0 scale trains, a Lionel 0 scale trolley, and a Polar Express train starting Nov. 27. Hours are 4-8 p.m. Fridays, 2-8 p.m. Saturdays and 4-8 p.m. Sundays. Admission $5, kids 5 and younger free. Great Passion Play Grounds, 935 Passion Play Road. greatpassionplay.org/snow-train-village-display

• 54th Annual Silver Tea -- The Crescent Hotel is transformed into a Winter Wonderland for the annual tea with silver trays full of tea cookies and sandwiches from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Dec. 1. Donations accepted with proceeds benefiting a local charity. 253-9766.

Fayetteville

• The Community Creative Center Holiday Market opens at 9 a.m. Dec. 3 with an open house with drinks and snacks. The market will run through Dec. 18. Winter workshops available from Nov. 6 to Dec. 11. See communitycreativecenter.org for more information.

• Christmas Ornament Making -- Artist Pamela Ledin leads a free afternoon Christmas ornament making class, 3 p.m. Nov. 13 at The Art Gallery at NWA Mall, 4201 N. Shiloh Drive.

• Lights of the Ozarks -- With over 500,000 LED lights, the Fayetteville square will come to life at 6 p.m. Nov. 18 followed by a parade. Lights will be on display nightly from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. Lights out happens at 1 a.m. Jan. 1. Free.

• Santa -- He'll be in downtown Fayetteville on the following dates to meet and snap photos with during Lights of the Ozarks. There is no cost to meet or take photos with Santa. Dates will be: Nov. 18, 5-9 p.m.; Dec. 9, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 10, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 11:, 3-6 p.m.; Dec. 16, 5-8 p.m.; Dec. 17, 6-9 p.m.; Dec. 18, 3-6 p.m.

• Jingle Bell Jog -- Runners and walkers of all ages are invited to participate in the 10th Annual Jingle Bell Jog 5K & Children's Fun Run at the Botanical Garden of the Ozarks, 4703 N. Crossover Road. Ugly Christmas sweaters, Santa hats, elf ears, and anything that sparkles and jingles are highly encouraged. 5K begins at 9 a.m. ($45) and the Children's Fun Run will start at 10 a.m. ($17.50 - prices increase after Nov. 17) Light snacks are included the morning of the race starting at 8 a.m. No pets please. bgozarks.org

• Royal Winnipeg Ballet's "The Nutcracker" -- Returns to Walton Arts Center and feature Canada's premiere ballet company, a cast of local children and Tchaikovsky's memorable score. Performances are 7 p.m Nov. 25; 2 & 7 p.m. Nov. 26 and 2 p.m. Nov. 27. Tickets are $20-$53 at waltonartscenter.org.

• Martina McBride's Joy of Christmas Tour -- Country music star Martina McBride will bring her annual The Joy of Christmas Tour to the Walton Arts Center at 7 p.m. Dec. 18. Tickets are $99-$149 at waltonartscenter.org.

• Million Dollar Quartet Christmas, -- A Christmas musical involving the past, present and future with Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins and Elvis Presley. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Dec. 2 and 2 & 8 p.m. Dec. 3, Walton Arts Center. Tickets $32-$62 at waltonartscenter.org

• The Swingles: Together for the Holidays -- London-based acappella group The Swingles brings their holiday tour to the Walton Arts Center at 4 p.m. Dec. 4. Tickets are $10 at waltonartscenter.org.

• The Snowman: A Family Concert --The tradition continues! Join in for a special screening of "The Snowman," based on Raymond Briggs' classic children's book, with the original score performed live by SoNA. Following the screening, acclaimed Music Director Paul Haas will lead the audience in a sing-along of other holiday favorites. 2 p.m. Dec. 11 in Baum Walker Hall at the Walton Arts Center. Tickets are $10 at waltonartscenter.org.

Fort Smith

• Ice Skating Rink -- A soft opening of the Community Rescue Mission synthetic ice skating rink starts at 2 p.m. Nov. 25. Rink will be open through Jan. 2. More information at fortsmithiceskating.com.

• Tree Lighting -- Keep Fort Smith Beautiful hosts a tree lighting ceremony complete with carolers and food trucks starting at 5 p.m. Nov. 26 in Cisterna Park, 1001 Garrison Ave.

• Christmas Parade -- Hosted by by Bonneville House, Clayton House, and Fort Smith Museum of History the parade starts at 3 p.m. Dec. 10 around Garrison and Rogers Ave. There will be a hot chocolate, cookie and candy cane booth available.

Rogers

• Rogers Christmas Parade -- The Rotary Club of Rogers and the Rotary Club of Downtown Rogers will coordinate the parade beginning at Fifth and Poplar streets through downtown on First and Walnut Streets. 7 p.m. Dec. 2.

Springdale

• Christmas on the Creek -- With a hot cocoa crawl starting at Turnbow Park, a Cycling Santas bike ride (noon, starting at Turnbow Park), live music, a holiday market (Mill Street & Shiloh Square / Turnbow Park), pictures with Santa (Shiloh Museum of Ozark History Grounds ) & the lighting of the tallest live Christmas tree in Northwest Arkansas (Turnbow Park). All of the festivities culminate with a Christmas Parade of the Ozarks hosted by the Rodeo of the Ozarks (starting at 6 p.m. at Emma Avenue) 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 26. www.downtownspringdale.org

• Whoville Holiday Extravaganza -- Meet the Grinch and Whoville citizens, have breakfast with Santa, decorate ornaments and cookies and write letters to Santa. Interactive storytelling and dance parties and photo opportunities available. Tickets: $12.50 each or $30 per family. Children younger than 1 free. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10, Springdale Civic Center, 2323 S. Old Missouri Road.

Van Buren

• "Rudolph The Red Nosed Reindeer Jr." -- A 60-minute musical adaptation of the beloved television special by Community School of the Arts, 7 p.m. Dec. 9 and 2 & 7 p.m. Dec. 10 at King Opera House, 427 Main St., Van Buren. Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for children and $12 for groups. Information at csafortsmith.org/rudolph-jr-tickets

• Christmas at the Parks -- Christmas displays throughout Historic Downtown Van Buren will light up starting at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 18, and displays will continue through Jan. 1. Get a map and more information at vanburen.org.

• Holiday Express Pajama Train -- A train ride from Van Buren to Rudy with onboard caroling and letters to Santa on the train and then cookies, hot cocoa and Santa at the depot. Various times Dec. 2-7. See vanburen.org/vanburenchristmas for more details.

Winslow

Holiday Woodland Wreath Making Workshop -- Ozark Folkways hosts two wreath making workshops from 9 a.m. to noon and 1 to 4 p.m. Nov. 19 in their outdoor workshop with instruction, supplies, wreath forms, and plenty of wild foraged botanicals, ribbons, and bling available. $50 at Ozark Folkways, 22733 U.S. 71 North. ozarkfolkways.org

