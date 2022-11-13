ENTERTAINMENT NOTES: ‘Hometown’ circus set in Hot Springs, Greenbrier





Elsewhere in entertainment and the arts:

FUN: 'Hometown' circus

Greenbrier-based Piccolo Zoppe puts on its Winter Circus, Friday-Dec. 4 at the Hot Springs Airport, 525 Airport Road, Hot Springs, and "at home" Dec. 16-Jan. 1 in Greenbrier's Matthews Park, 25 Ivy St. Tickets are $25, $15 for "youth," $30 for "preferred," with a weekday family five-pack available for $70, online at piccolozoppe.com (where you will also find show times); $5 higher at the door.

For 180 years since the Zoppe family (residents in Arkansas for more than 35 years) started traveling Italy's cobblestone roads in 1842, Piccolo Zoppe presents "an intimate, European-style circus," for which "no audience member is more than 18 feet away from the ring," according to a news release. Acts include the Zoppe horses, performing dogs, aerialist feats, jugglers and acrobats; concession stands offer European-style street food and "all of the circus favorites, popcorn, cotton candy and other delectable delights."

MUSIC: Many hands

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Piano Ensemble and the UALR Extended Education Advanced Piano Ensemble will perform at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Stella Boyle Smith Concert Hall, Fine Arts Building, UALR, 2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock. Admission is free. Call (501) 916-3291 or email gegalloway@ualr.edu.

The program includes arrangements for two pianos and eight hands of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's Symphony No. 40, Ludwig van Beethoven's Symphony No. 6, Carl Maria von Weber's "Invitation to the Dance" and "Ride of the Valkyries" from Richard Wagner's' opera "Die Walkure" and piano-four-hand works by Maurice Ravel, Cecile Chaminade, Aram Khachaturian and Moritz Moszkowski. Naoki Hakutani directs.

ART: 'Positive Visitation'

"Positive Visitation," multisensory, interactive "wall sculptures" by Brande Wilkerson that viewers can physically manipulate to create different abstract designs, goes on display with a reception, 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at Argenta Community Theater's ACT II — The Sharon Heflin Performing Arts Education Center, 315B Main St. North Little Rock. The works will also be on public display during the Argenta Third Friday Art Walk, Friday and Dec. 16, or by appointment — call (501) 416-0973 or (501) 353-1443. Presenting gallery is Pinnacle Fine Arts of North Little Rock. Admission is free.

ETC.: 'Stateswomen' authors

Lindsley Armstrong Smith and Stephen A. Smith, authors of "Stateswomen: A Centennial History of Arkansas Women Legislators, 1922-2022," will take part in a conversation about the obstacles presented and opportunities afforded to the nearly 150 women who have served in the Arkansas General Assembly, 6 p.m. Tuesday in the Choctaw Building at the Clinton Presidential Center, 1200 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock. A book signing will follow; copies of the book will be for sale. It's part of the Clinton Presidential Center Presents series, a partnership between the Clinton Foundation, Clinton School of Public Service at the University of Arkansas and Clinton Presidential Library. Admission is free, but registration for attendance in-person or online is required. Visit tinyurl.com/ydxdf7t3.

Thomason talk

Film, television producer and director and Arkansas native Harry Thomason will give a lecture, covering his journey from Arkansas to Hollywood and his experience filming a movie ("The Great Lester Boggs") in Beebe in 1974, at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Owen Center Theatre at Arkansas State University-Beebe, 1102 W. College St., Beebe. It's part of the university's 2022-23 Lecture-Concert Series. Admission is free. Call (501) 882-3600 or visit asub.edu.

Thomason co-produced the TV series "Designing Women" and "Evening Shade," with his wife, Linda Bloodworth-Thomason, and recently directed a stage play she wrote based on the series at TheatreSquared in Fayetteville and the Arkansas Repertory Theatre in Little Rock.

Author reschedules

The Central Arkansas Library System and Political Animals Club of Central Arkansas have announced a postponement of a visit by Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times journalist Maggie Haberman to present her new book, "Confidence Man: The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America," originally scheduled for Wednesday, to 6 p.m. Jan. 11 at the Ron Robinson Theater, 100 River Market Ave., Little Rock. Those who have registered will have their spaces held; those who cannot attend on the new date should email mchrist@cals.org to release their seats.

TICKETS: 'Aladdin' at Robinson

Tickets — $29-$99 plus fees — go on sale at 10 a.m. Monday for the North American Tour production of "Aladdin" (music by Alan Menken, lyrics by Howard Ashman, Tim Rice and Chad Beguelin, book by Beguelin based on the 1992 Disney animated film), coming to Little Rock's Robinson Center Performance Hall, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1-3, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4 and 1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 5. The shows are part of Celebrity Attractions' 2022-23 Broadway season. Call (501) 244-8800 or visit CelebrityAttractions.com or Ticketmaster.com.



