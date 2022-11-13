Hot Springs woman charged after shots fired at fleeing spouse

HOT SPRINGS -- A Garland County woman was arrested on felony and misdemeanor charges Tuesday night after her husband told police she attacked him and shot at him several times as he tried to drive away.

Oceana Janae Smith, 24, who lists a Pitchercane Road address, was taken into custody shortly after 8 p.m. and charged with a felony count of aggravated assault on a family or household member and a misdemeanor count of third-degree domestic battery.

According to a probable cause affidavit, around 7 p.m., Garland County sheriff's Deputy Chandler Overton was dispatched to a residence in the 400 block of Pitchercane regarding shots fired. A man, 24, at the scene said he had been in an altercation with his wife, identified as Smith.

The man said Smith began yelling at him when he came home, and he went inside the residence to get away from her, but she followed him inside where she began hitting and scratching him.

He said Smith started "throwing water and soda" all over him and the home. At one point, he said he made Smith sit down on the sofa in an attempt to make her stop hitting him and in the process he slipped and his elbow hit her.

He said at that point Smith began "swinging" at him, but he was able to get away from her and get to his truck in the driveway. As he began pulling away, he said Smith retrieved a gun from the home and began shooting at him.

The man claimed he heard approximately 10 shots fired at him. Deputy Richard Garrett, who had arrived to assist, was reportedly able to locate two spent casings on the ground in the driveway about 10 yards from the front porch.

Deputy Hunter Grubbs arrived to assist in the investigation and spoke to a witness who stated he saw Smith exit a black vehicle and walk into his niece's residence on Hamilton Dairy Road.

Garrett and Overton went to that location to try to locate Smith, who met the deputies on the front porch. She made a spontaneous statement to the deputies that she had hit her husband first and then shot at him "several times" while he was attempting to flee, authorities said.

Smith said that whatever her husband told them was true, but she would not go into further detail, authorities said. After being read her rights, she said she had retrieved the pistol from the residence, ran outside and fired approximately six rounds at her husband as he was leaving, authorities said.

She told them she put the pistol inside the residence on an ottoman, but deputies were not able to locate it, authorities said.

Deputies noted the husband had multiple scratches "all around his neck area and face," and redness on his chest and back around his shoulder blades. Smith reportedly had no visible injuries and was not complaining of any pain.

Smith was taken into custody without further incident and was taken to the Garland County jail.