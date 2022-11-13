• Essie Collier, a fourth grader in Racine, Wis., may have saved a classmate's life when she "rushed up there as fast as I can" and performed the Heimlich maneuver on a girl choking on food, with an amazed teacher saying, "I have never seen a student react in that way before."

• Erin Quintanilla, Disneyland's manager of accessibility, who uses a wheelchair herself, said "I teared up" as the park debuted two characters in wheelchairs in its famed "It's a Small World" attraction, saying it wanted a "more accurate representation of diversity around the world."

• Sonja Kellner of the Austrian Red Cross said nine people were injured but just two seriously when a hot air balloon crashed twice on the edge of the Alps, with a hard landing bouncing out the two pilots and sending several passengers back up before an emergency landing orchestrated by phone.

• Neil Lebowitz of Queensbury, N.Y., said, "Now it's a special tree; everybody around the world can enjoy it," as his family donated the 82-foot-tall Norway spruce that will soon light up Rockefeller Plaza.

• Alex Red Corn of Kansas State University said, "Once people start learning and peeling back the labels, that's when the actual change starts to occur," as the state education board made a "strong recommendation" that school districts eliminate American Indian mascots.

• Ben Sasse of Nebraska plans to resign from his U.S. Senate seat after winning final approval to become president of the University of Florida, capping a swift but sometimes contentious process by tweeting, "Thrilled to join Gator Nation."

• Lyn Jutronich said she's still processing, but "I saw it clamp on my leg ... I definitely saw the mouth" and getting shaken "kind of like a dog," as she recovers from her run-in with a shark off the coast of Del Mar, Calif.

• Dalia Grinfeld of the Anti-Defamation League tweeted "How wrong can you get ... Shame on you!" and KFC apologized for sending an automated push alert that appeared to tout chicken dinners to commemorate the anniversary of Kristallnacht, a night in 1938 when Nazis terrorized Jews.

• Martine Aubry, mayor of Lille, France, said "I am still shaking" as he praised a good Samaritan who reported seeing cracks in a four-story building, allowing the "zone of peril" to be evacuated before the structure soon collapsed, with just one person injured.