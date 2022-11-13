K.C. Pummill collects her fave things for Boutique Show

K.C. Pummill, producer of the Northwest Arkansas Boutique Show, grew up in Fayetteville, graduated from the University of Arkansas with a degree in journalism/advertising and public relations, spent time with large ad agencies in Dallas and Kansas City and married her high school sweetheart, John Pummill, in 1997.

"In 1998, we moved back to Northwest Arkansas temporarily, back to Dallas in 2000 where we had our first two children, then back to Northwest Arkansas in 2003. I was busy having our third baby in 2005 and started the Boutique Show in 2006!"

With the show coming up Nov. 18-19 at the Rogers Convention Center, Pummill took time out of her whirlwind schedule to answer a few questions for What's Up!

Q. Are you a maker or a collector of what other artisans make?

A. I was originally a maker of custom children's clothing and actually had my own booth at the show for several years. But, eventually, I decided to close the doors on Cotton Hill Designs and focus exclusively on producing the NWA Boutique Show.

Q. What inspired the idea of the Boutique Show? What year did you start? Did you skip years for covid?

A. During my years in Dallas and Kansas City, I was a member of the Junior League and had the privilege of helping with the big holiday market fundraisers in each town. I absolutely LOVED it! We returned to Northwest Arkansas in 2003 and even though [the region] had well-established "craft fairs," we were missing the gift market sector. So in 2006, we held our first NWA Boutique Show. Sixteen consecutive years later, we're still going strong!

During the worst of the covid years, we worked hand-in-hand with the Arkansas Department of Health. They were absolutely incredible and walked us through every step of the process to safely hold our 2020 and 2021 events.

Q. When and where will the show be? How many vendors do you expect? Talk a little about what kind of vendors they are?

A. Our 16th annual event will be held at the Rogers Convention Center, next to the Embassy Suites. We will have 183 merchants from across the country under one roof -- though 90% are local. The booths range from home decor [to] clothing, jewelry, holiday items, gourmet food, children's items, gifts, art, etc. There is truly something for everyone!

Q. Will there be food, entertainment, other activities?

A. Yes! We'll have food trucks outside at the main entrance so shoppers can grab a coffee or cold drink before they enter. Inside, we'll have a dozen or so gourmet food merchants, and our concessions will be open all weekend in the foyer. We offer cash bars during our VIP and Girls Night Out Events. The Rachel B Band will provide live jazz during our VIP event.

Q. Looking back over the years of doing this, what items stand out in your memory as the coolest purchases?

A. I'm a sucker for a great candle. I always leave with an armful for the holidays. I tend to purchase consumables. But one gift that has stuck around is my mini tabletop firepit from Silver Maple Market. I also love a handmade chunky knit blanket and unique artisan jewelry.

Q. What sets the Boutique Show apart from any other show similar to it?

A. We have the largest collection of boutiques under one roof. It would literally take weeks to travel to all the various shops and merchants, and we've collected and curated them for shoppers in one spot. Our booths are heavily juried before acceptance and bring something unique and creative to Northwest Arkansas.

Q. Is there any plan to do the show more than once a year?

A. We held spring shows in the early years. Perhaps we'll get back to that at some point.

