Education notebook: Key, Moore to lead nationwide groups; Beam signing set at Lacey Academy; Waltons aid fund to teach Holocaust

Key, Moore to lead nationwide groups

Two Arkansas leaders are in line for top positions in national organizations.

Johnny Key, Arkansas' education secretary, was selected earlier this month to be president-elect of the board of directors for the Council of Chief State School Officers.

Key, whose college degree is in chemical engineering, is expected to succeed North Dakota Superintendent Kirsten Baesler, who is the organization's new president.

The council's board manages the overall business affairs of the council and is the governing body of the organization. The nonpartisan council seeks member consensus on educational issues and expresses views to civic and professional organizations, federal agencies, Congress and the public.

Other members of the current board are top education officials from Utah, Colorado, Vermont, Alabama, Tennessee, Missouri and the District of Columbia.

Sarah Moore of Stuttgart, a member of the Arkansas Board of Education, is chair-elect of the board of directors for the National Association of State Boards of Education.

Moore, a Little Rock native and a former education policy adviser to Gov. Asa Hutchinson, was appointed to the Arkansas Board of Education in 2018 by Hutchinson to represent Arkansas' 1st Congressional District. Moore, whose work history includes being an elementary school teacher, has a bachelor's degree from Duke University and a doctorate in education policy from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville.

Beam signing set at Lacey Academy

The Little Rock School District and architect/construction teams Cromwell and Clark/Con-Real will host a beam-signing ceremony at 10:30 a.m. Monday to mark a milestone in the building of the new Dr. Marian G. Lacey K-8 Academy, at 9417 Geyer Springs Road.

A small group of students, staff, elected officials and community members will be present for the signing of the ceremonial beam that will be placed in a prominent location at the new school in Little Rock. Members of Lacey's family will also be in attendance at Monday's event.

The general public will have an opportunity to sign the beam later that evening during the district's Community Connections & Conversations forum featuring Superintendent Jermall Wright.

The beam will be temporarily moved to Life Line Baptist Chursh, 7601 Baseline Road -- the site of the 5:30 p.m. community forum -- so those attending the meeting can sign.

Both the 10:30 a.m. ceremony and the 5:30 p.m. community meeting will be streamed live on the District's YouTube channel: www.lrsdlive.com.

Waltons aid fund to teach Holocaust

The Arkansas Holocaust Education Award Donation Fund last week received a $15,000 grant from the Walton Family Foundation of Bentonville to support Holocaust education efforts in Arkansas.

The education award donation fund was created in 2021 by recent Little Rock Central High School graduate David Ronnel after state lawmakers unanimously passed Act 611 of 2021 that requires Holocaust education be taught in all fifth-through-12th-grade public schools starting in the 2023-2024 school year.

The Walton grant will be used to enhance public awareness and support for the education award donation fund, which will provide awards to Arkansas educators who excel in teaching the Holocaust to students.

While the fund is a statewide initiative, the Walton foundation money will be used for awards to educators in Washington and Benton Counties who display creativity and excellence in Holocaust education.

Arkansas Holocaust Education Awards of $1,000 to $5,000 -- intended to enhance the teaching of tolerance through the lessons of the Holocaust -- will be issued annually in the spring of each school year.

Ronnel thanked the Walton Family Foundation for the gift.

"Arkansas schools can play an especially important role in countering online hate speech and other streams of hate, intolerance and bullying that flow directly into young minds, Ronnel said. "Together we can build more inclusive communities by teaching tolerance to students through the lessons of the Holocaust."

The fund is a component fund of the Arkansas Community Foundation.

More information and opportunity to donate is available at www.arcf.org/AHEADFund.