Accept responsibility

Arkansas GOP, you were given a responsibility to Arkansans, not a mandate from them. When using our new broadband money, focus on every rural Arkansan, not over-the-top business deals for your supporters. When further cutting taxes, let's leave the income tax in place, and cut the grocery tax, the used-car sales tax, and the gas tax y'all increased a couple of years ago. Let's safeguard our low registration fees and keep our property tax from getting out of hand. And let's fund the things we need to, like teacher raises, ASAP.

Let's make sure there is accountability with our new road funds too. Some of these private contractors are really messing up the job, and citizens have no way to hold them accountable. Let's reject privatized prisons; no one should get wealthy from sending more people to jail. Let's fix Arkansas' status as the No. 2 state in per capita rapes, and fund the state crime lab. Let's make an exception for rape in the abortion ban, because it's unconscionable not to have it. And let's keep Arkansas the Natural State by dealing with waste and increasing recycling.

Quit attacking the LGBTQ+ community. We are all Arkansans and deserve to be treated fairly. And let's do what we can to make it easier to register and to vote. Because government is better when we are all part of it.

CORTNEY WARWICK McKEE

Royal

New strategy needed

Tuesday night has come and gone. I propose a new strategy: Let's be civil to each other, listen to each other, and find ways to work together. To my Christian friends, let's make use of that faith you proclaim and do as the Apostle Paul tells us we should do: offer prayers, intercessions, and thanks for all people, for government officials and all who are in authority (paraphrased from First Timothy).

If reason prevails, we just might get something done for the good of all. I'm tired. Aren't you?

HOSEA LONG

Little Rock

Robinson knows us

A university is many things, sometimes good and bad. In all those manifestations it should stick to its mission. Folks new to the state, or who have returned to the state, may not know much about the U of A, but crucial to its existence is its status as a land-grant institution. Being admitted into the ranks of R1 schools, or having a top-tier business school, or any other achievement is indeed laudable, but not always pertinent to the obligation land-grant status imposes.

We're supposed to improve the lives of the people of Arkansas. Throughout the history of our school it has sought to do this, albeit imperfectly. Central to success is human care, understanding the needs of the people of the state.

I didn't know any of that 20 years ago when I was a wide-eyed undergraduate wandering the halls of Old Main. In my history classes, though, I learned of the land-grant system, and Arkansas, and the world, and how Arkansas connects to the world through mighty engines like Tyson or JB Hunt. After I finished and went into the wide world, I realized I had learned a far more important lesson than when Walmart was founded or what its quarterly earnings were.

I learned that caring for my fellow humans was the point. I learned that from my professors and mentors, and I learned that from seeing the example of Dr. Charles Robinson. When I returned to Fayetteville for my graduate studies, and then again as a teacher, it was easy to see his influence on the Hill. A consistent call for care--care for our students, our state, was more crucial than ever as his policies were developed and implemented and the real goal of the school--student success, not entrepreneurship or marketable action items--was being preserved and furthered.

Almost any day you can walk through campus and encounter Dr. Robinson. He'll be among the students or asking after faculty, always demonstrating the type of person the university should produce: people who understand education is about training people who make our communities safer, healthier, and resilient. To do that you have to know us.

Charles Robinson knows us.

JARED PHILLIPS

Lincoln

What liberals can say

It never fails to amaze me that a liberal can say things that if said by a conservative would lead to vilification of the conservative. Yet in John Brummett's Nov. 9 column it seems he basically says that he was surprised that counties with Black majority populations did not vote for the more liberal candidate. The very clear implication is that Black people are expected to vote Black because the candidate is Black without any consideration given to the fact that a Black person may have looked at the candidates and decided the conservative candidate or white candidate was a better choice. But apparently according to Brummett--oh no--Black people are not capable of determining for themselves the better candidate. Therefore, they are expected to vote for the Black candidate because he or she is Black. Further implication being that Black people cannot think for themselves. What hogwash!

I am privileged to have many good friends who are Black. They have brains that allow them to think for themselves (unlike Brummett's column implies) about matters on which decisions must be made without simply saying, "well, he's Black so I will vote for him."

Brummett, you degrade our Black brothers and sisters with your bias. The Black people I know can think for themselves without checking a candidate's skin color and comparing it to theirs.

MIKE HAIGH

North Little Rock

Time to move along

Enough already of politics. Can this paper get back to everyday life again without being bombarded with politics? There are thousands of things to report on in this state, this country and this world besides politics. Try it, you might like writing again.

JEAN WHITE

Little Rock