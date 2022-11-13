Literacy plan bestows honors

Gold and bronze awards were presented last week to six Arkansas communities and school districts for partnering to build a culture of reading for students, families and community members.

The Arkansas Department of Education and the state Board of Education honored Batesville, Greenbrier and Magnolia as gold level R.I.S.E. communities for 2021-22 for promoting literacy beyond school buildings. Hope, McGehee and Friendship Aspire in Pine Bluff were recognized as bronze winners.

R.I.S.E stands for Reading Initiative for Student Excellence. The Education Department developed the R.I.S.E. Communities program to recognize districts, community members and organizations that partner together to promote a culture of reading for residents of all ages.

"The partnerships between schools and community organizations in these six cities have resulted in improved access to books for students, enhanced awareness of the importance of reading on grade level, and a community culture that embraces reading," Arkansas Education Secretary Johnny Key said. "I am extremely proud of these partnerships, which serve as role models for other communities. When we partner together toward a common goal, students are always the winners."

To be eligible for the recognition, districts and communities submitted a letter of commitment, developed an action plan and provided a portfolio that showed evidence of implementation throughout the year.

Each of the honored communities worked to increase the number of books available for children.

In Batesville, partners hosted a "Tale-gate" party and collected more than 8,000 books that were then donated to children in the community. Partners also worked with local restaurants to provide activity place mats that highlight components of reading.

Greenbrier's Christmas parade received a new theme, "RISE up in Lights," that focused on literacy. The community partnership also challenged residents to complete Science of Reading activities via a geocaching scavenger hunt about the history of Greenbrier.

Magnolia implemented free little libraries in public spaces throughout the community so families can access books for children. A financial literacy event was held for secondary school students.

More information on the R.I.S.E.Community program is available at this link: https://bit.ly/3SKf6YH.