LITTLE ROCK NOTEBOOK: Water utility updates rules for lakes | Food drive underway | 311 line restored

Water utility backs new land-use rules

Members of the Central Arkansas Water board of commissioners at a meeting on Thursday approved a resolution authorizing new rules for public use of utility-owned land and water in the watersheds of Lake Maumelle and Lake Winona.

The two lakes serve as the Little Rock-area water utility's principal water sources.

The new rules will go into effect Jan. 1, 2023, according to board meeting materials.

Food gifts to go to youth program

The Little Rock Department of Community Programs is accepting donations of shelf-stable food through Nov. 30.

Items will benefit the organization Immerse Arkansas, which works with youth in crisis. Residents can drop off items at six fire stations as well as Little Rock City Hall.

After 311 woes, phone line fixed

The city of Little Rock's networks were functioning normally as of 9 a.m. Thursday morning, one day after problems took down the city's 311 phone line, according to a Twitter post.

On Wednesday, officials were still working to fix the network issues disrupting the 311 phone service by the evening hours and had "no estimate for completion," the city said in a Twitter post around 5 p.m.