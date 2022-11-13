Local notes including veterans event at ESSA

Blood drive

Walton Arts Center is hosting an American Red Cross blood drive from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 14 in Starr Theater. Blood donors will get to enjoy live entertainment while giving blood.

The American Red Cross is encouraging donors to consider giving before the new year. Blood donations help the charitable institution respond to emergencies, provide life-saving treatments and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others.

As a thank you to blood donors, Walton Arts Center is providing live entertainment by local artists. Scheduled performers will be Auralai on cello from 10 to 11:30 a.m., The Irie Lions from noon to 1:30 p.m. and Adams Collins of Arkansauce on banjo from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Donors are encouraged to schedule an appointment, but drop-in appointments are available on both days.

Walton Arts Center began hosting community blood drives with live entertainment in May 2020 when the demand for blood rose due to the covid 19 pandemic and musicians were struggling as live performances were halted. The tradition has continued, and each blood drive still features local artists.

Information: walton­artscenter.org or redcross­blood.org.

Veterans

Eureka Springs School of the Arts is hosting a special Veterans Appreciation Day to be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 19, when any U.S. military veteran will be able to attend one of five workshops on the ESSA campus free of charge with preregistration. Workshops will include Introduction to Blacksmithing, Beginning Woodworking, Introduction to Wood Turning, Jewelry Making, and Reverse Glass Painting. ESSA is hosting this special one day event to honor the men and women who have served and given so much for our country.

There will be a special reception from 4 to 5:30 p.m. where the general public is invited to view student work, tour the campus, meet the instructors, and enjoy refreshments. All are invited to attend.

This special event is made possible by a grant from Stanley Black & Decker and numerous generous donors and volunteers.

Veterans must preregister for workshops as class sizes are limited.

Information: (479) 253-5384 or essa-art.org.

Barrier Breakers

Theatresquared and Woman-Run will host a "Breaking Barriers" workshop from 5 to 7 p.m. Nov. 29.

Not sure how to launch your business? Looking to improve your elevator pitch to new investors? Wanting to gain confidence speaking in front of others? Join the T2 education team, Emma Willis and Kenyata Martin, as they lead a free interactive workshop guiding participants to work, write, edit and practice pitching their business to new investors, banks and potential clients.

The workshop is specifically aimed at women searching for a new direction in the business world.

Advance registration is required.

Information: theatre2.org.

Hope Cancer

The Wellness Center for Hope at Hope Cancer Resources offers a yoga, meditation and fitness class for cancer patients and caregivers in person, via Zoom and YouTube.

Their team of counselors and social workers support cancer patients and their families every day with a focus on emotional health, no matter the circumstances.

A certified tobacco treatment specialist is available to support those looking to quit smoking with nicotine replacement therapy and counseling.

Those in need of medical supplies, liquid nutrition or durable medical equipment, such as shower chairs or walkers, are asked to reach out. Donations of new or gently used items are also accepted.

Information: (479) 361-5847 or hopecancerresourc­es.org.

OLLI

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Arkansas has announced the following classes:

• Nov. 14: Forestry Detective 102: Reading the Selectively Logged Landscape. Hobbs State Conservation Area trails provide an excellent example of forest recovery after selective logging for first pine and then oak. Hobbs State Park, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

• Nov. 16: File, Pile, Sort, Shred – Get your name off junk mail lists. Discover what to keep and what to shred. Zoom, 2 to 4 p.m. $25 members, $40 nonmembers.

Information: (479) 575.4545 or olli.uark.edu.

