Divorces

Divorces granted according to the Jefferson County Circuit Clerk's office:

Vergil Cato v. Lloyd Cato, granted Nov. 8.

Shirita Urquhart-Gardner v. Marcus Gardner, grantd Nov. 8.

Lawanda Johnson v. Irunoes Johnson, granted Nov. 7.

Jeremy McGriff v. Maxie McGriff, granted Nov. 4.

Wesley West v. Brianna West, granted Nov. 4.

Kena Anthony v. Yancy Anthony, granted Nov. 7.

Tracie Renee Graydon v. Harold Gene Graydon, granted Nov. 8.

Marriages

This list of marriages wasn't available this week.