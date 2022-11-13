MNF: Commanders and Eagles Odds, Bets and Point Total Breakdown

The Washington Commanders (4-5) head to Philadelphia to face the undefeated Eagles (8-0) in an NFC East showdown on Monday Night Football.

The Eagles remain the only undefeated team in the NFL and will be looking to continue their perfect start while the Commanders will be the visiting road dogs looking to pull off an upset. The Commanders had won three in a row before losing at home to the Vikings last week.

Here is where the market stands at SI Sportsbook, with the Eagles heavily favored at home.

• Moneyline: Commanders (+410) | Eagles (-549)

• Spread: Commanders +10.5 (-110) | Eagles -10.5 (-110)

• Total: 43.5 Over (-110) | Under (-110)

Jalen Hurts and the Eagles are looking to improve to 9-0. Maria Lysaker/USA Today Sports

The Eagles have been an offensive juggernaut, scoring an average of 28.1 points per game, second only to the Kansas City Chiefs. In addition to his mobility, Jalen Hurts has no shortage of weapons as a passer with A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert all able to make big plays. The Eagles run game has also been dominant, led by Miles Sanders with Kenneth Gainwell and Boston Scott rounding out a run game that logs 148.4 rushing yards and a league-leading two touchdowns per game in 2022.

Defensively, the Eagles have also been stout, allowing opponents only 16.9 points (fourth-least) per game.

The Commanders have been surprisingly competitive even though they have a losing record. They will be going to battle with backup QB Taylor Heinicke again on Monday. Heinicke has won two of his three starts since taking over for the injured Carson Wentz in Week 7. The Commanders have averaged only 17.7 points per game this season, which ranks bottom-10 in the league, but Heinicke has been effective with Terry McLaurin, Curtis Samuel and even Antonio Gibson working effectively. Talented rookie Jahan Dotson will also be back for this contest, giving Heinicke one more option.

Defensively, the Commanders have been middle of the pack allowing an average of 21.3 points per game this year.

The Eagles have covered the spread in 62.5% of contests this season, and they have won 100% of the eight games in which they were favored.

The Commanders have covered the spread in only 44.4% of games this year and they have lost four of the six games in which they were the underdog.

Totals have gone over in 62.5% of Eagles games while the Commanders have gone over in 44.4%.

Even though I have a sneaky feeling the Commanders could play spoiler, and it’s tempting to take the +410 moneyline, I’ll play it safe and bet the game total instead.

If the line moves to -10 and SI Sportsbook drops the hook, I’ll be backing the Eagles. Be sure to continue to check back for updated odds.

The Pick:

Over 43.5

