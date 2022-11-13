• Reggaeton artist Bad Bunny has been named Apple Music's Artist of the Year. The streaming service announced last week that Bad Bunny was being recognized for his "artistic excellence and influence on global culture" throughout the past year. The 28-year-old Puerto Rico native, whose given name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, released "Un Verano Sin Ti" in May. The 23-track album, his sixth in four years, is now the biggest Latin album of all time and Apple Music's most-streamed album of 2022. "Thank you to Apple Music and to all the people who listen to my music every day," he said. "I'm super-happy!" Winners of the Apple awards, now in their fourth year, are selected through a process that considers the platform's editorial perspective and what users are consuming globally. "When I started, I didn't have a global fan base," the recent Grammy and MTV VMA Award winner said. "I'm grateful for everything I've accomplished and everything I've experienced. The Latin music movement has grown so much. I would never take full credit or say, 'It's because of me.' No, it's every one of us. A whole generation. Our energy and presence is always felt."

• Actor Alec Baldwin has filed a lawsuit against several people associated with the film "Rust," accusing them of negligence for giving him a loaded gun on the set that fired, killing its cinematographer. Baldwin made the allegations in a cross-complaint filed Friday, which follows a lawsuit filed against him last year in Los Angeles by Mamie Mitchell, the film's script supervisor. Mitchell sued him and several other people associated with the film for their alleged roles in the shooting, which she said had caused her severe emotional distress. His suit names Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film's armorer, who was in charge of handling guns and ammunition on set; Dave Halls, the first assistant director, who handed the gun to Baldwin that day and declared it safe; Sarah Zachry, the crew member in charge of props; and Seth Kenney, who has been described as the primary supplier of guns and ammunition to the film set. A lawyer for Baldwin, Luke Nikas, wrote in the complaint that they had not fulfilled their professional duty to maintain safety on set. "This tragedy happened because live bullets were delivered to the set and loaded into the gun," the lawsuit says. It accuses Gutierrez-Reed of failing to check the bullets or the gun carefully; Halls of failing to check the gun carefully before announcing it was safe and handing it to Baldwin; and Zachry of breaching her duty as props master by failing to ensure the safety of the weapons and ammunition on the set. A lawyer for Gutierrez-Reed, Jason Bowles, said he was reviewing Baldwin's lawsuit. Lawyers for the other defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.