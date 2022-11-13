Nevada win locks Senate for Democrats

LAS VEGAS -- Democratic Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto won election to a second term representing Nevada on Saturday, defeating Republican Adam Laxalt to clinch the party's control of the chamber for the next two years of Joe Biden's presidency.

With Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly's victory in Arizona on Friday, Democrats now hold a 50-49 edge in the Senate. The party will retain control of the chamber, no matter how next month's Georgia runoff plays out, by virtue of Vice President Kamala Harris' tiebreaking vote.

Democrats' hold on the Senate is a blow to Republicans' high hopes of wresting away control of Congress in a midterm election that typically favors the party out of power. It was still unclear which party would control the House of Representatives as counting continued in razor-tight races in California and a smattering of other states.

Cortez Masto, the first Hispanic woman in the Senate, was considered the most vulnerable Democratic senator in the midterm elections, and the Republican Party had high hopes of flipping the seat. But despite an influx of spending on attack ads from national GOP groups, Cortez Masto managed to secure her reelection bid.

Nevada's vote count took several days partly because of the mail voting system created by the state Legislature in 2020 that requires counties to accept ballots postmarked by Election Day if they arrive up to four days later. Laxalt had an early lead that dwindled after late-counted ballots came in from the state's population centers in Las Vegas and Reno.

Cortez Masto, the state's former two-term attorney general, focused her Senate campaign on the increasing threat to abortion access nationwide and worked to court the state's Spanish-speaking residents and hourly wage earners, pointing out her support of a permanent pathway to citizenship for "Dreamers" and regularly visiting union halls and workers' groups.

Her fundraising far outpaced Laxalt's. She spent nearly $47 million and had more than $6 million in cash on hand through mid-October, according to OpenSecrets. Laxalt spent nearly $13 million and had about $3 million remaining during the same time.

Laxalt, a former Nevada attorney general himself who unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2018, focused on rising inflation and a struggling economy for much of his campaign, attempting to tie voters' financial woes to policies advanced by Democrats in Congress and Biden.

Former President Donald Trump, who twice lost Nevada in his White House runs, went to the state twice to rally for Laxalt and other Republican candidates.

BOON FOR BIDEN

The Democratic victory in Nevada, along with Kelly's reelection in Arizona, affirmed the thin firewall that the party is trying to fortify in the West. Biden won Arizona by a mere 10,457 votes in 2020; Nevada has been more consistently Democratic in presidential years but erratic in midterms. Cortez Masto had to come from behind to beat Laxalt, overtaking him Saturday when mail-in ballots, mainly from Clark County, which includes Las Vegas, were finally tabulated.

A Democratic Senate will be invaluable to Biden, even if Republicans narrowly secure control of the House. The president will have two more years to confirm judges to the federal bench and will have more control over personnel in his government with the confirmation of nominees under the guidance of Sen. Charles Schumer of New York, the majority leader.

By never bringing House bills to a vote, Senate Democrats will be able to insulate him from having to veto politically difficult legislation. Senate Democrats will be able to answer political messaging bills passed by the House with political messages of their own, using bipartisan measures like the infrastructure bill and the gun control bill that came out of the current 50-50 Senate in an effort to pressure House Republicans to act.

Senate Democrats will also be a voice for the administration when Congress must pass bills to fund the government and raise the statutory borrowing limit. But Republicans, if they win control of the House, will almost certainly try to extract concessions, under the threat of government shutdowns or even a potentially disastrous debt default.

Republican leaders in the House have already indicated they will demand to undo a large funding increase for personnel at the IRS, which was included in the Inflation Reduction Act passed this year. They are also planning to press for more money for controls at the U.S. border with Mexico and to complete the border wall started by Trump.

In the aftermath of the Supreme Court's repeal of Roe v. Wade, which ended constitutional protections for abortion, Democrats thought they could bolster their 50-vote control by two or three seats. Then the pendulum seemed to swing late in the campaigns, and Republicans convinced themselves that the anger over abortion was waning. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, the leader of Senate Republicans' political arm, said in late October that he saw a path to a 55-seat Republican majority, predicting that even Democratic states like Washington and Colorado were in play.

In the end, the field proved to be much smaller. Democrats were able to capture just one Republican seat, that of the retiring Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania, which was won by the state's lieutenant governor, John Fetterman. But, so far, Republicans have defeated no Democrats in Senate races. And only one Democratic incumbent, Raphael Warnock in Georgia, is left to possible defeat.

Deciding Senate control before Georgia's runoff could affect the Warnock-Herschel Walker race. Voters on both sides may have less motivation to turn out with the stakes considerably lower. Democrats hope that will be particularly helpful to Warnock.

Walker's campaign for Senate has been dogged by allegations of domestic violence and exaggerations of his resume, and by accusations from two former girlfriends that he paid for them to have abortions. The last was especially problematic for a candidate who has been an unwavering opponent of abortion, even in cases of rape or incest.

'RESOUNDING ENDORSEMENT'

Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the chair of the Senate Democrats' campaign arm, said in a statement the victories by Cortez Masto and Kelly represented a "resounding endorsement of Democrats' Senate majority" and "a rejection of the extremism espoused by the GOP." Cortez Masto announced she would deliver a victory speech today.

Laxalt sought to tie Cortez Masto to Biden while blaming inflation and crime on Democratic policies, pointing to a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill Cortez Masto helped pass during the height of the pandemic.

Republicans predicted their economic message would be especially resonant in a working-class state with some of the highest inflation in the country. But both parties always expected the race to be decided by razor-thin margins, and Cortez Masto claimed a second term in a state the GOP long considered a top pickup opportunity.

Cortez Masto made abortion access central to her campaign, warning that her opponent could help pass a federal abortion ban even as Nevada had guaranteed access to the procedure by popular vote. She also touted Democrats' efforts to bring down costs, including the price of prescription drugs.

Laxalt has said he would not support a national abortion ban, though he supports a referendum in the state to ban abortion after 13 weeks. During the general election, he spoke little about his role in fanning former president Trump's claims of election fraud, as Democrats attacked him on the issue.

The fight for the Senate was a focal point of the midterm campaign, with huge sums of cash flooding into key states. Inexperienced candidates elevated by Trump eased Democrats' path in some important races, at times stumbling and giving Democrats more room to go on the attack.

In Pennsylvania, Fetterman, a Democrat, defeated celebrity doctor Mehmet Oz, a first-time Republican candidate boosted by the former president. Oz faced scrutiny over his popular TV show, which promoted questionable products; his longtime New Jersey residency; and instances Democrats used to paint him as an out-of-touch candidate, including his reference to raw vegetables as "crudite."

Information for this article was contributed by Nicholas Riccardi, Ken Ritter and Scott Sonner of The Associated Press; Jonathan Weisman of The New York Times; and Hannah Knowles and Liz Goodwin of The Washington Post.

Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., left, reacts alongside Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak during an election night party hosted by the Nevada Democratic Party, Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull)



Joe Gloria, the Clark County Registrar of Voters, responds to a question on the Clark County ballot count during a news conference at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Nevada's ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)



Election workers inspect mail-in ballots in the count room at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Nevada's ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)



An election worker holds a stack of mail-in ballots at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Nevada's ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)



An election worker inspects a mail-in ballot in the count room at the Clark County Election Department in North Las Vegas, Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022. Nevada's ballot count is entering its final act and may determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP)

