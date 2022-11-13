NFL capsules

Seahawks vs. Bucs

8:30 a.m. (NFL Network)

LINE Buccaneers by 2 1/2

SERIES Seahawks lead 9-5; Seahawks beat Buccaneers 40-34 in OT on Nov. 3, 2019

LAST WEEK Seahawks won at Cardinals 31-21; Buccaneers beat Rams 16-13

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.BUCS (RK)

(10) 133.8RUSH60.7 (32)

(14) 226.0PASS271.1 (5)

(11) 359.8YARDS331.8 (19)

(4) 26.8POINTS18.0 (25)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SEAHAWKSVS.BUCS (RK)

(27) 138.7RUSH125.2 (23)

(20) 225.9PASS187.8 (5)

(24) 364.6YARDS313.0 (9)

(22) 24.4POINTS18.2 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH With his start in Germany, Tom Brady becomes the first quarterback to start NFL regular-season games in three countries outside the United States. He's 3-0 in international starts, leading the New England Patriots to victories in Mexico City (2017) and London twice (2009, 2012).

Jaguars at Chiefs

Noon (CBS)

LINE Chiefs by 9 1/2

SERIES Chiefs lead 7-6; Chiefs won at Jaguars 40-26 on Sept. 8, 2019

LAST WEEK Jaguars beat Raiders 27-20; Chiefs beat Titans 20-17 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(7) 146.8RUSH103.5 (23)

(T17) 220.7PASS311.8 (1)

(8) 367.4YARDS415.3 (2)

(18) 22.1POINTS30.4 (1)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) JAGUARSVS.CHIEFS (RK)

(7) 105.1RUSH102.0 (5)

(22) 238.3PASS249.5 (24)

(16) 343.4YARDS351.5 (20)

(T10) 19.8POINTS23.6 (20)

WHAT TO WATCH The Chiefs have won 10 in a row in November while QB Patrick Mahomes is 12-2 during the month in his career.

Vikings at Bills

Noon (Fox)

LINE Bills by 6 1/2

SERIES Vikings lead 8-6; Bills won at Vikings 27-6 on Sept. 23, 2018

LAST WEEK Vikings won at Commanders 20-17; Bills lost at Jets 20-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.BILLS (RK)

(24) 102.0RUSH124.3 (13)

(10) 238.1PASS292.1 (3)

(15) 340.1YARDS416.4 (1)

(T8) 24.1POINTS27.5 (3)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) VIKINGSVS.BILLS (RK)

(10) 111.3RUSH104.9 (6)

(27) 256.9PASS194.8 (7)

(25) 368.1YARDS299.6 (4)

(12) 20.1POINTS14.8 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH Bills QB Josh Allen will be a game-time decision because of a sprained throwing elbow. If Allen can't play, backup Case Keenum will make his first start for Buffalo.

Browns at Dolphins

Noon

LINE Dolphins by 3 1/2

SERIES Dolphins lead 11-9; Browns beat Dolphins 41-24 on Nov. 24, 2019

LAST WEEK Browns beat Bengals 32-13; Dolphins won at Bears 35-32

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(3) 164.6RUSH86.9 (29)

(16) 221.1PASS293.6 (2)

(4) 385.8YARDS380.4 (5)

(7) 25.0POINTS23.7 (10)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BROWNSVS.DOLPHINS (RK)

(22) 123.1RUSH117.4 (15)

(15) 208.3PASS245.9 (23)

(15) 331.4YARDS363.3 (T22)

(T24) 24.9POINTS24.9 (T24)

WHAT TO WATCH Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill has a league-best 1,104 yards receiving. He needs 86 more to reach 1,190 and break the NFL's Super Bowl-era record for most receiving yards through the first 10 games of a season (Julio Jones, 1,189 in 2015).

Broncos at Titans

Noon

LINE Titans by 2 1/2

SERIES Titans lead 24-18-1; Titans won at Broncos 16-14 on Sept. 14, 2020

LAST WEEK Broncos were on a bye; Titans lost at Chiefs 20-17 in OT

ON OFFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.TITANS (RK)

(20) 108.4RUSH142.3 (8)

(19) 220.5PASS136.3 (31)

(20) 328.9YARDS278.5 (32)

(30) 15.1POINTS18.6 (24)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) BRONCOSVS.TITANS (RK)

(21) 122.6RUSH87.6 (2)

(1) 165.8PASS275.6 (30)

(2) 288.4YARDS363.3 (T22)

(2) 16.5POINTS19.8 (10)

WHAT TO WATCH DE Dre'Mont Jones has 5½ sacks, one shy of his career high and is having a breakout year in his fourth season. The Broncos' trade of OLB Bradley Chubb opens the path for him to be even more productive and to cash in with a contract extension.

Lions at Bears

Noon

LINE Bears by 3

SERIES Bears lead 104-75-5; Bears won at Lions 16-14 on Nov. 25, 2021

LAST WEEK Lions beat Packers 15-9; Bears lost to Dolphins 35-32

ON OFFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.BEARS (RK)

(9) 134.1RUSH195.4 (1)

(8) 243.1PASS125.7 (32)

(7) 377.3YARDS321.1 (23)

(12) 23.5POINTS20.8 (21)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) LIONSVS.BEARS (RK)

(31) 148.8RUSH147.2 (30)

(29) 268.5PASS200.7 (10)

(32) 417.3YARDS347.9 (18)

(32) 29.3POINTS24.0 (21)

WHAT TO WATCH Bears QB Justin Fields put on a show last week vs. Miami with 178 yards rushing -- the most by an NFL quarterback in a regular-season game since at least 1940.

Texans at Giants

Noon

LINE Giants by 5 1/2

SERIES Giants lead 4-1; Giants won at Texans 27-22 on Sept. 23, 2018

LAST WEEK Texans lost to Eagles 29-17; Giants were on a bye

ON OFFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.GIANTS (RK)

(25) 101.9RUSH161.5 (5)

(26) 188.6PASS159.1 (29)

(29) 290.5YARDS320.6 (24)

(28) 16.6POINTS20.4 (22)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) TEXANSVS.GIANTS (RK)

(32) 180.6RUSH137.3 (25)

(19) 217.5PASS208.4 (16)

(30) 398.1YARDS345.6 (17)

(19) 22.9POINTS19.6 (T8)

WHAT TO WATCH With defensive captain Xavier McKinney out for at least a month following a bye-week hand injury while vacationing in Mexico, rookie safety Dane Belton is set to step in. Expect the Texans to test him early.

Saints at Steelers

Noon

LINE Saints by 1 1/2

SERIES Saints lead 9-7; Saints beat Steelers 31-28 on Dec. 23, 2018

LAST WEEK Saints lost to Ravens 27-13; Steelers were on a bye

ON OFFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(12) 130.9RUSH94.9 (27)

(7) 246.7PASS204.1 (23)

(6) 377.6YARDS299.0 (28)

(11) 23.6POINTS15.0 (31)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) SAINTSVS.STEELERS (RK)

(19) 120.9RUSH117.9 (16)

(9) 199.7PASS277.3 (31)

(11) 320.6YARDS395.1 (29)

(28) 25.2POINTS24.6 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH Saints LB Demario Davis (Arkansas State) leads the club with a career-high six sacks -- all on periodic inside blitzes. His 50 solo or assisted tackles this season include eight total tackles for loss. He also has a fumble recovery.

Colts at Raiders

3:05 p.m.

LINE Raiders by 4 1/2

SERIES Raiders lead 10-8; Raiders won at Colts 23-20 on Jan. 2

LAST WEEK Colts lost at Patriots 26-3; Raiders lost at Jaguars 27-20

ON OFFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(30) 86.7RUSH110.3 (19)

(12) 228.4PASS228.1 (13)

(27) 315.1YARDS338.4 (16)

(32) 14.7POINTS22.9 (T14)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) COLTSVS.RAIDERS (RK)

(12) 114.4RUSH116.0 (14)

(6) 192.3PASS255.3 (26)

(5) 306.8YARDS371.3 (28)

(13) 20.3POINTS25.1 (27)

WHAT TO WATCH Interim coach Jeff Saturday will make his NFL coaching debut today for the Colts. Saturday, a former offensive lineman, spent 13 of his 14 seasons in the NFL with the Colts and was part of the team's Super Bowl title in 2006.

Cardinals at Rams

3:25 p.m.

LINE Rams by 3

SERIES Rams lead 48-39-2; Rams won at Cardinals 20-12 on Sept. 25

LAST WEEK Cardinals lost to Seahawks 31-21; Rams lost at Buccaneers 16-13

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CARDINALSVS.RAMS (RK)

(17) 117.0RUSH133.8 (10)

(T17) 220.7PASS217.6 (21)

(17) 337.7YARDS286.0 (31)

(T16) 22.6POINTS16.4 (29)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CARDINALSVS.RAMS (RK)

(13) 115.4RUSH98.4 (4)

(25) 253.4PASS214.0 (17)

(21) 352.3YARDS312.4 (8)

(31) 26.8POINTS21.6 (17)

WHAT TO WATCH Both starting QBs -- Kyler Murray (Cardinals) and Matthew Stafford (Rams) -- are questionable and will be game-time decisions today. Murray injured his hamstring last week vs. Seattle, while Stafford has been in concussion protocol this week.

Chargers at 49ers

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE 49ers by 7 1/2

SERIES Chargers lead 8-7; Chargers beat 49ers 29-27 on Sept. 30, 2018

LAST WEEK Chargers won at Falcons 20-17; 49ers were on a bye

ON OFFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.49ERS (RK)

(28) 89.1RUSH119.5 (15)

(4) 275.1PASS237.1 (11)

(9) 364.3YARDS356.6 (12)

(13) 23.0POINTS22.0 (19)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) CHARGERSVS.49ERS (RK)

(29) 145.5RUSH86.6 (1)

(14) 206.8PASS199.3 (8)

(21) 352.3YARDS285.9 (1)

(30) 25.8POINTS18.4 (T6)

WHAT TO WATCH With next week's game against Kansas City flexed to Sunday night, the Chargers are scheduled to play in a franchise-record six prime-time games, including three on Sunday night. Los Angeles is 4-4 in prime time with Justin Herbert as the starter.

Commanders at Eagles

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Eagles by 10 1/2

SERIES Eagles lead 81-78-6; Eagles won at Commanders 24-8 on Sept. 25

LAST WEEK Commanders lost to Vikings 20-17; Eagles won at Texans 29-17

ON OFFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.EAGLES (RK)

(21) 108.0RUSH148.8 (6)

(22) 215.4PASS242.3 (9)

(21) 323.4YARDS391.0 (3)

(26) 17.7POINTS28.1 (2)

ON DEFENSE

(RK) WASH.VS.EAGLES (RK)

(11) 113.2RUSH121.4 (20)

(18) 217.4PASS177.6 (3)

(14) 330.7YARDS299.0 (3)

(16) 21.3POINTS16.9 (4)

WHAT TO WATCH Fifth-year pro Taylor Heinicke has provided a spark since taking over for injured QB Carson Wentz in Washington. In three starts, the 29-year-old has thrown for 629 yards and 5 touchdowns and rushed for 50 yards and a TD.