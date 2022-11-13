Notre Dame’s balance stops Cal

ST. LOUIS -- Dara Mabrey led a balanced attack with 16 points and tied the school record for three-pointers, and No. 9 Notre Dame defeated California 90-79 in the inaugural Shamrock Classic on Saturday.

The game, the first ever women's matchup broadcast on NBC, highlighted the coaches, Niele Ivey of Notre Dame and Charmin Smith of Cal, who grew up and played in St. Louis.

Kylee Watson added 15 points and Sonia Citron had 14 for the Irish (2-0). Sophomore Olivia Miles had 13 points and 10 assists. Maddy Westbeld added 12 points.

Jayda Curry hit four three-pointers and scored 24 points for the Bears (1-1) and Mia Mastrov added 10.

When Mabrey hit a three-pointer from the right wing to open the second half scoring, the Irish led 49-37 and she tied her sister Marina, who finished playing in 2019, with 274 career three-pointers. Her layup a minute later had the lead up to 14.

Mastrov closed the third quarter with four consecutive free throws and the Bears scored the first two buckets of the fourth to close within 62-59. Curry had a three-pointer at 7:19 to keep the deficit at three and her three-point play at 3:40 made it a six-point game.

But the Irish were 20 of 24 from the foul line in the fourth -- 30 of 36 for the game -- to ease away from Cal.

NO. 12 NORTH CAROLINA 75,

TCU 48

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. -- Alyssa Ustby and Kennedy Todd-Williams both scored 14 points to lead a balanced attack for No. 12 North Carolina in a win over TCU.

Deja Kelly added 12 points with seven assists for the Tar Heels (2-0), and Anya Poole and Destiny Adams both had 10 and combined for 15 rebounds.

Tomi Taiwo scored 15 points for the Horned Frogs (1-1).

The Tar Heels dominated the middle two quarters, outscoring the Horned Frogs 42-13. An 11-0 run in the second quarter gave North Carolina the lead for good and they expanded a 30-24 halftime lead with a game-breaking 27-6 advantage.

The Tar Heels closed the third quarter with a 17-0 run as Kelly scored seven points. They were 11 of 18 while TCU went 2 of 16 with eight turnovers. The Horned Frogs missed their last 11 shots as well as the first of the fourth quarter.

NO. 20 OREGON 90,

SEATTLE 47

EUGENE, Ore. -- Grace VanSlooten scored 16 points and No. 20 Oregon coasted to a win over Seattle.

The Ducks (2-0) also got 15 points each from freshman Jennah Isai and Endyia Rogers, 14 from Phillipina Kyei and 10 from Te-Hina Paopao.

VanSlooten, a freshman who has led Oregon in scoring in her first two games, had nine rebounds and three blocks. Paopao had seven rebounds, four steals and was one of four Ducks with three assists.

Irena Korolenko led the Redhawks (0-2) with 14 points.