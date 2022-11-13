FOOTBALL

Titans activate Burks

The Tennessee Titans activated their first players off injured reserve Saturday, bringing rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks (Warren, Arkansas Razorbacks) and cornerback Elijah Molden back and sidelining veteran linebacker Zach Cunningham and defensive back Josh Thompson. That keeps the Titans (5-3) with 13 players on injured reserve as they prepare to host Denver (3-5) on today. Burks hurt his left toe and was carted off the field in a win at Indianapolis on Oct. 2. Thanks to Tennessee's bye, the 18th pick overall had five weeks before being allowed to return to practice Wednesday. Molden was placed on injured reserve Sept. 9. NFL teams are limited to bringing eight players back from injured reserve after rule changes this offseason. Getting Burks back could provide a much-needed boost to an offense that ranks next to last in yards passing per game. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is a game-time decision and could start after missing the past two games with a sprained right ankle.

Watt back for Steelers

One star in, one star out for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Steelers activated outside linebacker T.J. Watt off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to return for Sunday's visit from New Orleans. Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, hasn't played since tearing his left pectoral in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. He underwent minor knee surgery during his stay on IR but returned to practice two weeks ago. On Friday, he said he's ready to play. The Steelers (2-6), struggled without Watt, dropping six of seven without the three-time All-Pro and generating just eight sacks. Pittsburgh had seven sacks against the Bengals with Watt in the lineup.

GOLF

Fassi falls to second place

Allisen Corpuz is closing out a solid rookie year on the LPGA Tour, and now the Hawaii native has a chance to make it even better at the Pelican Women's Championship in Belleair, Fla. Corpuz made four birdies in a six-hole stretch in the middle of her second round Saturday and had another 5-under 65, giving her a one-shot lead going into the final round of the penultimate LPGA Tour event of the year. Right behind Corpuz is a group of top contenders, making that one-shot lead feel even smaller. Maja Stark of Sweden, who starred at Oklahoma State and earned LPGA Tour membership with a co-sanctioned win in Northern Ireland this summer, had eight birdies at Pelican Golf Club -- none on the par 5s -- for a 63. She was one shot behind along with Lexi Thompson (67) and former University of Arkansas golfer Maria Fassi of Mexico, who followed her career-best 62 with a hard-earned 69 that left the 24-year-old in position to win for the first time and qualify for the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship. Gaby Lopez (Razorbacks) shot a 69 on Saturday and is at 6-under 134.

Finau's lead at four shots

Tony Finau had his highest score of the week and it felt as though it was his best in a cold wind Saturday. He kept bogeys off his card, had a 2-under 68 and kept his lead at four shots going into the final round of the Houston Open. Finau had such control at Memorial Park that he hit every fairway and missed only two greens on a day when the average score was 71.2 and only one of the three par-5s played to an average score over par. Most satisfying was the 10-foot par putt he made on the 18th hole after a rare miss into the bunker. The bogey-free round kept his distance from Ben Taylor of England and allowed Finau to tie the 54-hole tournament record. He was at 15-under 195, the same score Curtis Strange had in 1980. Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Arkansas Razorbacks) turned in a 71 and is at 4-under 206.

Harrington soars with a 62

Padraig Harrington shot a 9-under 62 to take a five-shot lead over Steven Alker in the third round of the Charles Schwab Cup Championship in Phoenix on Saturday. Harrington had four consecutive birdies on the back nine to reach 21 under in the PGA Tour Champions finale. The run put him in such a good mood he bought drinks for fans who had been giving him a hard time on the No. 15 tee at Phoenix Country Club. The three-time PGA Tour major winner closed his bogey-free round with a two-putt birdie on No. 18, but he has some work to do if he's going to overtake Alker for the season-long Schwab Cup. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) turned in a 1-over 72 on Saturday and is at 2-under overall.

MIXED MARIAL ARTS

Edgar KO'd in final fight

Former UFC lightweight champion Frankie Edgar lost the final bout of his MMA career when he was dropped by Chris Gutierrez at 2:01 of the first round of their fight at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night. The 41-year-old Edgar took a knee to the head at UFC 281 for a brutal KO loss in his last time in the cage in a career that started in 2005. Gutierrez and Edgar had a long embrace after the spectacular finish in the 135-pound fight that quieted another packed crowd at MSG. A New Jersey native, Edgar finished his career at 24-11-1 overall and 18-11-1 in the UFC. Edgar entered the night with a UFC-record 7 hours, 55 minutes and 9 seconds of total fight time. His 1,799 significant strikes were second-best, and 73 takedowns were fourth on the career list.